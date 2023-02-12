AFTON — The Chuckey-Doak girls have come a long way fast.
Another balanced scoring effort led the Lady Black Knights to a stunning upset of the state’s second-ranked Class A team on Saturday, as Chuckey-Doak defeated Hampton 58-49.
Nine players scored for Chuckey-Doak (16-13), six in the fourth quarter alone. Three players finished with nine points — Taliah Johnson, Saniah Atchison and Faith Yokley.
Johnson scored three early baskets to help the Lady Black Knights lead 19-9 after one quarter. Chuckey-Doak then led 30-28 at the half and 42-37 entering the fourth.
Atchison drained her second 3-pointer in the third quarter, while Yokley made four field goals between the second and third periods.
Kennedy Brown and Hayleigh Hensley both added seven points, with Hayleigh Taylor scoring two baskets in the fourth quarter to match Adyson Ripley with six points. Tavyn Southerland scored three, and Courtnee Jones two.
Linsey Jenkins scored 14 points to lead Hampton (24-2), with Piper Helle and Madi McClain adding 11 and 10 respectively.
BOYS HAMPTON 74 CHUCKEY-DOAK 65
Class A Mr. Basketball finalist Cadin Buckles and Dylan Trivett turned the momentum Hampton’s way in the third quarter.
The two combined for nine field goals and 21 of the Bulldogs’ 28 points in the quarter, and Hampton went on to defeat Chuckey-Doak in the regular season finale.
Buckles then added four more baskets with two free throws in the fourth quarter to finish with 28 points for Hampton (22-6), ranked fourth in Class A. He went 8-of-9 at the foul line.
Trivett finished with 18, and Hayden Campbell had 13 for the Bulldogs, who trailed 21-15 after one quarter and 30-29 at the half before taking a 57-50 lead to the fourth.
Christian Derry dropped 25 points to lead Class 2A’s seventh-ranked Black Knights (22-6). He made six field goals including his second 3-pointer during his 14-point fourth quarter.
Cadin Tullock made three of his four 3-pointers during the first quarter before finishing with 16 points, and Isaiah Treadway added 11. Dillon Shelton had five points, and Ethan Grindstaff four with Brock Rush and Luke Myers each adding two.
UP NEXT
Chuckey-Doak turns its attention to the District 1-2A tournament at David Crockett, both teams having earned a No. 2 seed. The Lady Black Knights face Happy Valley at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, before the boys take on West Greene at 7:30 p.m. Friday.