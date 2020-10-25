Entering this season, Chuckey-Doak soccer coach Anna Ricker had no idea what to expect from her team.
Due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus, the Lady Knights had an extremely limited offseason and preseason, and some of their starters were not even able to join the squad until just before the season started.
So even though Chuckey-Doak saw its season end with a 5-1 loss at Cumberland Gap in the Class A state sectionals, Ricker left the field proud of how much her team had grown in just a few months.
“These girls far surpassed any expectations I had for them,” Ricker said. “I never thought this team could make it to sub state with all the issues with COVID. I didn’t even know how much of a season we would have. But these girls came together.
“Our four seniors (Madison Marion, Jessica Morrsion, Lilley Gosnell and Carissa Dailey) showed so much leadership and maturity. We were a young team, and those seniors meant so much to us.”
On Saturday, it was two of those seniors who connected for the Lady Knights lone goal. It was Morrison who scored and Marion who provided the assist to cut Cumberland Gap’s lead to 2-1 at halftime.
In the second half, the speed of the 17-0 Lady Panthers took over.
Earlier in the week, the Lady Knights had to go to overtime to beat Cosby and then battled with Alcoa in the Region 1-A championship match. Cumberland Gap, on the other hand, came into the match with fresher legs after being able to rest its starters some in an 8-1 win over Polk County and a 5-1 win over Oneida.
“We had beat ourselves to death to get to that game, and it had taken its toll on us,” Ricker said. “Cumberland was a lot faster than us and it showed in the second half. It was 2-1 at half and it was anybody’s game. Their speed showed up in the second half and so did our fatigue.”
Earlier in the season, Cumberland Gap beat the Lady Knights 10-1. So while the 5-1 loss was tough to take, Ricker does think it showed some growth from her squad.
“I think it showed how much we have grown,” Ricker said. “Every single one of these girls showed heart. We’re going to come back next season even stronger. As soon as the game ended those girls coming back were talking about what they need to be doing in the offseason. I think they are motivated now to get back and get further next year.”