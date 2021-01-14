The Chuckey-Doak girls never gave up on Thursday night, rallying from a nine-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to get back in the win column for the first time in over a month.
Prior to the fourth quarter the Lady Knights played from in front for only 36 seconds, but a pair of free throws by Anna Seaton with two seconds left made the difference in a 54-52 win at West Greene.
“We played hard and we didn’t give up tonight,” Chuckey-Doak coach Lisa Darnell said. “In the past we might have broken in this situation, but tonight we bent but never broke. The girls just kept fighting. We finally found a little offense late and outscored them 20-9 in the fourth quarter. That was huge.”
The fourth quarter started with West Greene leading 43-34, but a 9-0 run by Chuckey-Doak through the first four minutes of the period tied things 43-43.
Taliah Johnson scored on a pair of breakaway layups in the run, and Breanna Roberts put in the tying basket on a jumper from the block with 4:04 to play.
From that point the lead changed seven times with two more ties.
With 2:48 left, Tayli Rader came up with a transition layup to put the Lady Buffaloes back in front 45-43.
Earendia Davis put Chuckey-Doak in front for the first time since its first possession of the night when she took an inbound pass and banked it in to give the Lady Knights a 47-46 lead.
West Greene took the lead for the last time at 51-50 with 31 seconds remaining when Rader drove to the block and slipped a pass across the paint to Taylor Lawson, who finished the play.
On the trip the other way, Johnson put in a driving layup for the Lady Knights to make the score 52-51.
One free throw by Rader with 13 seconds to go tied things 52-52.
Seaton then earned a chance to win the game when she was fouled pulling down an offensive rebound with two seconds on the clock. She made both free tosses to secure the win for Chuckey-Doak.
“Those shots were huge, especially for a freshman,” Darnell said. “That was a big moment for her, for someone that is coming off of the bench for us, that was so big.”
Thursday was Chuckey-Doak’s first win since a Dec. 8 victory over University High. West Greene is left looking for its first win of the season.
“It’s huge just to get a win.”Darnell said. “I told them before the game that it has been a while since we have won one and we need to get back to winning. I think this can be a confidence booster for us.”
The night began with West Greene playing in front most of the first half, but Chuckey-Doak stayed on its heels the whole way.
Hannah Roberts gave the Lady Knights a 3-2 lead 24 seconds into the contest, but on the Lady Buffs’ next possession Rader sank a free throw to knot things 3-3.
West Greene took an 11-5 advantage when Kinsley Ellenburg knocked down a three-pointer with 3:37 left in the first quarter.
The quarter ended with West Greene leading 15-11.
Breanna Roberts cut the lead to 16-15 with a layup with 6:29 left in the second quarter, but then West Greene began to pull away. After a putback by Lawson, the Lady Buffaloes were in front 22-15.
West Greene’s biggest lead of the first half came with 4:01 remaining when Megan Daniels sank a three-pointer from the right side to make the score 25-17.
Chuckey-Doak fought back and with 56 seconds left Kylie Malone made a free throw to knot things 26-26.
Ellenburg scored the final four points of the half to give West Greene a 30-26 lead at halftime.
Layups by Davis and Johnson brought Chuckey-Doak even at the start of the third quarter, but then Daniels scored five points to give West Greene a 35-30 lead.
Lawson scored eight points to close the quarter for West Greene as it moved in front 43-34.
Davis led all scorers with 17 points while Johnson added 10 for the Lady Knights.
For West Greene, Ellenburg and Lawson each scored 12 points while Daniels and Rader each scored 10.
West Greene 15 15 13 9 — 52
Chuckey-Doak 11 15 8 20 — 54
West Greene: Lawson 12, Ellenburg 12, Daniels 10, Rader 10, Ricker 4 Jones 1.
Chuckey-Doak: Davis 17, Johnson 10, Carter 6, Taylor 6, Seaton 5, B. Roberts 4, H. Roberts 3, Hensley 2, Malone 1.