AFTON — There isn’t much to Chuckey-Doak’s team mantra – “fight.”
But without that mindset, the Lady Black Knights don’t erase a 14-point deficit with three minutes remaining. Tuesday night, they did just that and forced overtime, where Chuckey-Doak eventually won 56-55.
“We try not to watch the clock, watch the score. We just try to keep battling every possession,” Chuckey-Doak coach Kyle Donahue said.
Even he admitted he didn’t realize Chuckey-Doak (8-4) had trailed by 14 that late in regulation.
But Cherokee (6-5) did indeed hold a 49-35 advantage until Saniah Atchison buried a 3-pointer to start the Lady Black Knights’ surge.
After baskets by Taliah Johnson and Courtnee Jones, Kennedy Brown rebounded a missed free throw and scored through contact to make it 50-46 with 48 seconds on the clock.
Atchison’s most memorable shot was still to come. Chuckey-Doak trailed by three with time running out, when Atchison drained her fifth 3-pointer to tie the score 51-51. The final five seconds ran off before Cherokee could get a shot off.
“She’s already been through the fire last year,” Donahue said of Atchison, who had earlier left the game in pain but returned. “She came out in the fourth quarter ready to play. She just kept battling.”
So did Kennedy Brown, who made the Lady Black Knights’ only field goal in overtime. It came after Chuckey-Doak stole the ball down by two and fed Brown, who scored the and-one with 6.3 seconds left. Cherokee missed two free throws with time running out, allowing Chuckey-Doak to rebound and hold on.
“Kennedy did a lot of things that didn’t show up on the stat sheet, but she was all over the place that first part of the game,” Donahue said. “Sophomores don’t normally get a ton of playing time. But with our situation last year, they had a lot of on-the-job training. This year, they’re able to contribute.”
Donahue also had high remarks for Chuckey-Doak’s crowd, thankful for the home-court advantage they provided especially during the Lady Black Knights’ comeback.
Atchison scored 19 points, and Brown had 13 to lead Chuckey-Doak. Hayleigh Taylor and Johnson both scored all six of their points after halftime.
The Lady Chiefs never trailed in regulation, taking a 21-15 halftime lead on Macy McDavid’s 3-pointer.
Kyla Howe made two 3-pointers and scored 14 of her game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter. Emma Mowell had a pair of 3s and 16 points for Cherokee.
CHUCKEY-DOAK 56
CHEROKEE 55 (OT)
|C
|10
|11
|15
|15
|4
|—
|55
|C-D
|4
|11
|17
|19
|5
|—
|56
C (55): Kyla Howe 20, Emma Mowell 16, Macy McDavid 9, Bella Markham 4, Ava Morgan 4, Olivia Sanders 2.
C-D (56): Saniah Atchison 19, Kennedy Brown 13, Taliah Johnson 6, Hayleigh Taylor 6, Courtnee Jones 4, Adyson Ripley 4, Hayleigh Hensley 2, Faith Yokley 2.
3-pointers: C-D 5 (Atchison 5); C 5 (Howe 2, Mowell 2, McDavid).
BOYS
CHUCKEY-DOAK 79
CHEROKEE 56
Chuckey-Doak started fast and continued its fast start.
Cadin Tullock and Christian Derry both hit from 3-point range in the early going, and the Black Knights cruised past Cherokee.
Tullock had already buried three triples by the end of the first quarter, before finishing with 19 points. He came within inches of a breakaway dunk in the third quarter, though he still made the shot.
Derry scored 14, making four more layups including two putbacks before intermission. Dillon Shelton narrowly missed double figures, scoring eight of his nine points in the first half on layups.
“We came out on fire, turned them over got a lot of easy buckets off our defense,” Black Knights coach Sam Broyles said. “We played man the entire game. We’re getting better at it, but it takes time.”
Tullock and Derry leading the Black Knights (11-1) in scoring didn’t surprise Broyles at all. But Luke Myers caught his coach’s attention, coming off the bench to grab 10 rebounds in addition to his six points. Myers hit a layup and a 3-pointer, and Brasen Murvin’s layup made it 47-27 just before halftime.
“That’s a great effort from Luke,” Broyles said.
Chuckey-Doak scored the first 10 points and led 15-2 after Ethan Grindstaff scored.
Brock Rush’s 3-pointer in the third quarter put the Black Knights up 53-34, though the Chiefs (5-6) stayed within striking distance at 54-41. Tullock then responded with two transition layups, before Derry’s putback made it 60-41 entering the fourth.
Isaiah Treadway matched Murvin and Myers with six points for Chuckey-Doak, which got points from 13 players.
Will Price fired in 15 points, and Bryce Elliott 13 including two 3-pointers to lead the Chiefs.
CHUCKEY-DOAK 79
CHEROKEE 56
|C
|15
|14
|12
|15
|—
|56
|C-D
|26
|21
|13
|19
|—
|79
C (56): Will Price 15, Bryce Elliott 13, Colton McLain 12, Lofton Hayes 7, Elisha Jones 5, Jaxon Markham 4.
C-D (79): Cadin Tullock 19, Christian Derry 14, Dillon Shelton 9, Brasen Murvin 6, Luke Myers 6, Isaiah Treadway 6, Brock Rush 5, Ethan Grindstaff 4, Noah Baughman 2, Gage Crum 2, Nick Palazzo 2, Cash Paysinger 2, Samuel Riddle 2.
3-pointers: C-D 6 (Tullock 3, Derry, Myers, Rush); C 5 (Elliott 2, Hayes, Markham, McLain).
UP NEXT
Chuckey-Doak visits Hampton on Friday.