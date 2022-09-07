AFTON — Anna Ricker trusted her assistant coach’s advice.
If Addy Bradley entered the match, she’d position herself in the right place at the right time. Did she ever.
Bradley’s goal seven minutes into the second half was just enough, as Chuckey-Doak fought past University High 1-0 at Anna S. Ricker Soccer Field on Tuesday night.
”We call her a fox in the box,” Ricker said of Bradley. “Some people just have that knack, and Addy has that knack.”
The Lady Black Knights (4-0-1, 2-0 District 1-A) had missed several opportunities to break the scoreless tie, either shooting directly at Lady Buccaneers goalkeeper Shannon Willard or grazing the crossbar.
Layla Fox dribbled into the six-yard box and took another shot on goal. Willard initially deflected the shot away, but Bradley followed the rebound and sent the ball into the net for the winning score.
It just took longer than expected. When time had reached the 57th minute, lightning delayed the match 50 minutes. And when the lightning cleared, both teams played the final 23 minutes through a driving rain.
“It’s good experience for us because you never know what’s going to happen come October,” Ricker said.
GETTING DEFENSIVE
Defense and depth have been in Chuckey-Doak’s favor through five matches, as the Lady Black Knights have lost only once in their last 22 outings. Tuesday was no exception, as Kylie Askew made just two saves and posted her fourth shutout win.
Niome Merrill delivered the solid defensive performance Ricker has come to expect, though the coach also singled out Liliana Jimenez for her efforts in the back.
“I think Liliana really had one of her best nights she’s ever had for us,” Ricker said. “I feel like the defense played superior tonight all the way around, everybody who was out there … that’s what we take pride in is our defense. Tonight, that’s what really won the game.”
SHOTS GALORE
Willard finished with 12 saves for University High (4-2, 1-1), eight coming in the first half. Bailea Gilland and Kylie Malone each took two shots on goal in the opening 40 minutes.
The Lady Black Knights also missed two close-range chances off the crossbar and another off the right post.
“I’m a little disappointed that we didn’t score early in the game when we had all those chances, but I do think their keeper made some amazing saves,” Ricker noted. “We’re going to try and work on putting the ball in the corner next time instead of shooting the ball right at the keeper. But other than that, I think it was a really solid game.”
Carmen Ellis had University’s best look on goal. On the counterattack in the 38th minute, Ellis’ shot went wide left of the goal, keeping the match scoreless.
UP NEXT
Chuckey-Doak visits Class 3A Morristown West on Thursday.