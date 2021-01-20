For the second time in three days, the South Greene girls took on Hampton on Wednesday. And while the location was different, the result was the same.
The Lady Rebels started the contest with dominating defense and spread the ball around on offense on the way to collecting an 80-44 win.
“We went up and down the floor really well tonight,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “It seems like when we get off to a good start we end up having a good night. We want to start good every night, but we also need be able to overcome a slow start if we have one. Tonight was also a good time to work on some defensive things we may need come tournament time.”
Wednesday’s game was a make-up contest from a Jan. 4 postponement due to COVID-19 restrictions.
South Greene’s Addison Williams scored the first four points of the day, and then the Lady Rebels used a 12-0 run to take a 16-2 lead.
During the run, South Greene’s pressing defense made it difficult for the Lady Bulldogs to even get shot attempts, while eight of their 12 points were the direct result of steals. Jayden Merriweather and Kiley Collins each scored four points in the run.
After Bre Davis put in a bucket for Hampton, South Greene’s Braylee Woods, Jordyn Roderick and Haley Kells all sank three-pointers to close the first quarter with the Lady Rebels leading 26-8.
The second quarter began with Collins taking a long lead pass from Roderick and laying in a transition bucket that pushed her across the 1,000 point mark for her career at South Greene.
Collins finished the night with 19 points. Williams led the Lady Rebels with 21 points, while Kells scored 11, Roderick put in 10 and Merriweather had 9.
“It was good to see that kind of showing on offense and to see everyone get involved,” Gregg said. “We have a pretty tough schedule coming up next week, and it was good to see us move the ball a little crisper today. We are looking for that extra pass, which was good to see.”
After eight unanswered points, four each from Williams and Collins, the Lady Rebels led 36-10 with 4:30 left in the first half.
Lindsey Jenkins laid one in for Hampton but Williams answered with a layup and a pair of free throws for South Greene.
Collins then hit from deep twice while Merriweather closed the half with four points for a 49-17 South Greene lead.
In the third quarter, the Lady Rebels pulled back the reins on their defense which slowed down the offense as well, but two triples from Kells and one from Collins sent the game to fourth quarter with South Greene leading 64-29.
In the fourth quarter, Hampton got four points from Jenkins and six points from Madison McClain, but South Greene stayed in front using six points from Roderick and four points from Williams.
South Greene 26 23 15 16 — 80
Hampton 8 9 12 17 — 44
South Greene: Williams 21, Collins 19, Kells 11, Roderick 10, Merriweather 9, Woods 6, Susong 2, Mullins 2.
Hampton: M. McClain 14, Jenkins 14, Milhorn 6, Davis 6, Guy 2, Berry 2, R. McClain 2.