RUTLEDGE — The South Greene softball team could not keep up with the bats of Grainger on Monday evening and fell 14-4 in the District 2-2A tournament.
The Lady Grizzlies pounded out 19 hits with eight going for extra bases as they moved on to the winners’ bracket finals.
“Grainger hit the ball the ball very well today. We had one error. Our defense was fine. You just have to give them credit for hitting it really well,” South Greene coach Amy Hawk said.
South Greene is not done, but now moves to the losers’ bracket where it will have to beat either Greeneville or Claiborne on Wednesday to keep its season alive. Greeneville and Claiborne play on Tuesday after getting rained out on Monday. South Greene will play the loser.
“We need to forget about this one and move on to the next one,” Hawk said. “We have to come back and hit it better. We’re capable of that, but we have to come back and do it.”
The Lady Rebels put the first run on the board on Monday, scoring one in the top of the first inning. Sydney Gentry reached base on a fielder’s choice and moved to third when Evie Rader ripped a double into center field. Gentry scored when Lexi Miller hit a hard ground ball to third base that was misplayed by the Lady Grizzlies.
Rader was South Greene’s top bat on Monday, going 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. As a team, the Lady Rebels earned eight hits.
Grainger tied the game on the first at bat of the bottom of the first inning when Brooklyn Copley sent a home run deep over the center-field wall.
Shounta Coffey then sent a single up the middle. Tyrah White bounced a single past the shortstop and Alison Byrd scored Coffey when she sent a single down the third-base line for a 2-1 lead.
In the second inning, Copley, Lexie Sykes and Millie Hurst all came up with two-out doubles to push the Lady Grizzlies’ lead to 4-1.
In the top of the third inning, Haley Gosnell led off with a walk and took second on a wild pitch. Rader scored her on a single to center field.
Grainger added four runs in the bottom of the inning. Byrd, Kaerli Hodge, Hannah Cure and Cheri Bonnell started the side with consecutive singles to score the first run. Hodge scored on a wild pitch and Bonnell scored scored on a sacrifice fly. Coffey moved the score to 8-2 when she slammed a double into the right-center gap.
The Lady Grizzlies added five more runs in the fourth inning to take a 13-2 lead. Cure knocked in three of those runs with a home run to center field. Bonnell was hit by a pitch and scored on a ground ball by Sykes. Copley scored after a double when Hurst was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
South Greene added its final two runs in the fifth inning. Gentry started the side by getting a single through the right side of the infield. Rader then smashed a line drive off the center-field wall before Miller worked a walk to load the bases.
Katie Willett knocked in Gentry and Rader with a line drive into right field to close the gap to 13-4.
Grainger ended the game in the bottom of the fifth inning by run rule. Byrd started the side by reaching on a walk. Cure put her on third with a double to deep left field, and Bonnell knocked Byrd in on a line drive through the right side.
Grainger will play the winner of Greeneville and Claiborne on Wednesday.