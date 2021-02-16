HARROGATE — The South Greene girls used a balanced attack and pressure defense on Monday to wrap up the regular season with a 60-41 win over Cumberland Gap.
“It took us a little while to get going, but once we started rotating on defense and getting in passing lanes it created some easy shots,” South Greene coach Derek Dyer said. “Cumberland Gap kind of pushed us around a little bit inside, but we fought through that and stepped up when we needed to.”
The Lady Rebels will now turn their attention to the postseason where they will begin play in the District 2-2A tournament on Thursday as the No. 3 seed. South Greene will open the tournament against No. 6 Claiborne.
The Lady Rebels were under the leadership of Dyer, usually the boys assistant coach, again on Monday. Coach Stephen Gregg is expected to be back from extended quarantine in time for the district tournament.
Monday started with Cumberland Gap taking a 10-9 lead after one quarter of play. Presley Cole led the way with a pair of 3-pointers for the Lady Panthers.
Kiley Collins started the second quarter by knocking down a triple that gave the Lady Rebels a 12-10 lead.
Cumberland Gap’s Nevaeh Kerns answered by hitting from behind the arc on the other end, but then South Greene’s defensive pressure began to kick in.
Braylee Woods knocked down a pull-up jumper in transition, and Collins followed it with another triple for a 17-13 South Greene lead.
Haley Kells then turned Jordyn Roderick’s steal into a layup and followed with a free throw that pushed the lead to 20-13.
With 1:31 left in the first half, Addison Williams made a pair at the foul line to give the Lady Rebels a 25-15 advantage.
The first half closed with South Greene leading 29-20.
The Lady Rebels spread the ball around on offense on Monday with their five starters scoring between 12 and eight points.
Jayden Merriweather and Williams each scored 12 points. Amelia Mullins put in 11 points, while Collins and Kells each scored eight.
“I think the girls have bought in to moving the ball around and creating for each other,” Dyer said. “They are really doing a good job of seeing that next cutter or next open girl, and they are getting it to her early so we can get that easy shot.”
Abigail Garner opened the second half with a 3-pointer for the Lady Panthers, but Kells followed with a quick five points for South Greene.
After a three-point play by Merriweather and a charity toss from Mullins, South Greene’s lead reached 38-26 with 3:08 left in the third quarter.
Emrey Glover went the length of the floor and laid in a bucket at the buzzer as Cumberland Gap closed the gap to 41-31 at the close of the quarter.
Five points in the early portion of the fourth quarter by Williams stretched the Lady Rebels lead to 49-34.
Merriweather then started a 9-0 run with a 3-pointer from the wing, and after a stop she followed with a driving layup.
Mullins capped the run by slashing between the towering Lady Panthers to push the lead to 58-35 with 1:47 to go.
South Greene 9 20 12 19 — 60
Cumberland Gap 10 10 11 10 — 41
South Greene: Williams 12, Merriweather 12, Mullins 11, Collins 8, Kells 8, Woods 6, Roderick 3.
Cumberland Gap: Hinckley 11, A. Garner 9, Cole 7, Glover 3, N. Garner 3, Kerns 3, Dixon 3, Fultz 2.