The North Greene volleyball team took South Greene to the brink twice early in Thursday’s doubleheader, but the Lady Rebels were able to finish strong to collect a pair of District 1-A wins.
South Greene defeated the Lady Huskies 27-25, 25-21, 25-16 in the first match and 25-9, 25-15, 25-18 in the night cap.
“Today was a good day for the Rebels,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “I felt like we did a lot of good things. In those first two sets, North Greene gave us everything they had. I feel like most of the sets were close, but we were able to make a late push in each.
“This team was fun to coach tonight. I can’t brag on just one or two, so many girls played really well tonight.”
The teams were playing a doubleheader because South Greene had to cancel a contest earlier in the season when the team had to quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 case.
The night started with the teams going to extra points, but South Greene was able to take a 27-25 win in game one’s first set.
South Greene played from in front most of the set with its biggest leads coming at 13-10 and 14-11, both on kills by Haley Kells.
North Greene tied the set six times and took the lead once at 25-24 on a kill by Haleigh Bernard.
Addison Williams hammered down a kill to tie things 25-25. An error gave the Lady Rebels the lead again and then Jordyn Roderick finished the set with a kill.
Williams was dominant at the net all night for the Lady Rebels, and made it clear that she was the best player on the floor on Thursday.
In the first match, she had 17 kills, 17 digs and two aces.
“Addison is starting to develop into that player that can make a run for us,” Gregg said. “We’ve always had that one player that if things start to get away we can call on their number. She was able to get several points in a row tonight, and the team is starting to look at her to do that.”
In the second set, South Greene scored the first four points with Roderick at the service line, but then with Bernard serving North Greene came back and tied things 6-6.
A quartet of aces by Bernard then moved the Lady Huskies in front 10-6.
South Greene then got a kill from Roderick and a block from Mackenzie Niston before an ace by Niston tied things 12-12.
Gregg came away impressed with the play of Niston and her fellow freshman middle hitter Ava Clark.
“I really liked what we got out of our two freshmen middles,” Gregg said. “They have really improved. We just hope that they keep maturing, but that is probably the best they have looked together all year.”
The teams traded points to a 17-17 tie that Williams broke with a kill. Two more kills by Williams had the Lady Rebels in front 21-19 before they took a 25-21 win.
The Lady Rebels started the third set by again scoring the first four points. Willliams accounted for three of them while the fourth came from a North Greene error.
North Greene again came back and tied things 6-6 on a block by Kylie Keffer.
South Greene then swung back in front. And after a series of Lady Huskies errors, the Lady Rebels led 16-9.
In the closing stretch, South Greene got two kills from Roderick and one from Niston for a 25-16 win.
In the first match, Roderick had 10 kills, 10 digs and 11 service points. Sydney Gentry had 28 assists and 14 digs. Aydan Dyer had 20 digs, Macey Snapp had 16 digs and Lexi Miller had 14 digs.
Gracie Johnson led North Greene with nine kills, Emma Southerland had 17 assists, and Bernard had five kills, two blocks and six aces.
“In those first two sets we had 11 or 12 what we call freebies,” Gregg said. “We shanked some passes and missed some serves. It was a little uncharacteristic, but we battled through and came out on top.”
In the first set of the second match, South Greene pulled out to a 5-1 lead behind two kills from Williams and two aces from Roderick.
From there the Lady Rebels were in control the rest of the way. After three kills from Roderick they led 13-5, and after back-to-back aces by Roderick they led 22-8. South Greene finished the set on consecutive kills by Snapp and Williams for a 25-9 win.
In the second set, the teams traded points to a 7-7 tie. South Greene pulled out to a 12-8 lead after a kill by Roderick.
After a kill by Hailee English, North Greene got within 12-11.
North Greene’s last points of the set came on a block from Keffer, which cut South Greene’s lead to 19-15.
Sydney Gentry then served the final six points for a 25-15 win.
In the third set, South Greene took the lead at 2-1 on a kill by Williams and began to pull away from there. Williams finished with six kills in the set.
Niston gave the Lady Rebels a 24-13 advantage, but the final point proved elusive as South Greene made three errors before Roderick broke through with a kill for the 25-18 win.
In the second match, Williams had 15 kills and 14 digs while Roderick had 10 kills, 18 service points and five aces. Snapp had 39 digs and Miller had 16 digs. Gentry had 13 assists while Lily Southerland had 12 assists. Clark had five blocks.
Keffer had six blocks and six kills in the second match for North Greene.