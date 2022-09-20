It took a tough third set, but South Greene kept its district winning streak alive Tuesday night.
The Lady Rebels fought past North Greene in the third set for a 25-15, 25-15, 26-24 win on Rebel Hill.
Jordyn Roderick slammed a team-high 15 kills along with one block and five digs, while Mackenzie Niston had seven kills, Ava Clark five and Ryleigh Gregg three. Davanie Tarleton added six kills to go with her block.
Macey Waddell served a team-high 16 points with three aces, and Addison Compton served a pair of aces to go with her 34 assists. Aydan Dyer led the Lady Rebels (24-4, 7-0 District 1-A) in digs with 18.
North Greene (9-8) fell to 3-2 in District 1-A with the loss.
The Lady Huskies host Happy Valley for a doubleheader on Thursday.
South Greene plays in the Science Hill tournament this weekend.
GREENEVILLE 3 CHEROKEE 0
Chloe Marsh hammered nine kills and made eight digs as the Greeneville Lady Devils defeated Cherokee 25-15, 25-19, 25-11 in a District 2-2A match.
Lauren Bailey had six kills for the Lady Devils, now 17-3 overall and 9-0 in district play.
Hannah Gray finished with five kills, five digs and three aces; Kyla Jobe put down four kills and had six digs; Eden Aiken had three kills and 16 assists; Bella Devoti had three kills; Lanna Click served two aces and had seven digs; Catie Ridinger had four digs; and Ande King had three digs.
Greeneville’s JV also won 25-20, 25-3.
The Lady Devils play at West Greene on Thursday.
GREENEVILLE 3 MORRISTOWN EAST 1
On Monday, Marsh put down 17 kills, had 18 digs and served two aces as Greeneville defeated MoEast 25-23, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19.
Aiken had six kills, 21 assists and nine digs; Gray had eight kills, 19 digs and three aces; Bailey had six kills, 14 digs and four aces; Jobe had four kills, six digs and three aces; Devoti had three kills and three digs; and Click had two aces, seven assists and 15 digs.
WEST GREENE 3 CLAIBORNE 0
NEW TAZEWELL — The West Greene Lady Buffaloes evened its overall record at 10-10 and improved to 6-4 in District 2-2A with a 25-11, 25-9, 25-13 win.
Kinsley Ellenburg ripped seven kills and served an ace for West Greene. Macy Ricker put down five kills; Madi Brown had three kills, six digs and an ace; Chloe Brown had three digs and 15 assists; Breanna Ellis had two kills, two assists and two aces; and Taylor Lawson had two kills and four digs.
West Greene will host Greeneville on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER CHUCKEY-DOAK 4 WEST RIDGE 0
AFTON — Classification doesn’t seem to matter when a team plays Chuckey-Doak.
The Lady Black Knights improved to 8-0-2 after defeating Class AAA West Ridge 4-0 Tuesday.
Chuckey-Doak got an early goal in the third minute when Niome Merrill’s direct kick found the sprinting Aliah Campbell, who caressed the ball into the net.
In the 25th, the Lady Black Knights doubled their lead. Layla Fox was taken down in the box, and Bailea Gilland stepped up and buried the resulting penalty kick, giving Chuckey-Doak a 2-0 halftime lead.
Chuckey-Doak tallied two more goals in the second half, first in the 59th minute. Tavyn Southerland smashed a 30-yard bomb just over the Lady Wolves’ keeper and just under the cross bar to make it 3-0. Kylie Malone sprinted onto Faith Rice’s cross and poked in the final goal of the night in the 75th.
Chuckey-Doak’s defense earned its eighth shutout of the year behind strong play from Merrill, Hope Rice and Kalee Delotto.
The Lady Black Knights travel to Sullivan East Thursday for a non-district match.