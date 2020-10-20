SMYRNA – After Tuesday’s opening round contest with Loretto South Greene coach Stephen Gregg had his team running drills under the street lights in the parking lot at Stewarts Creek High School,
and that just about sums up how the day went for the Lady Rebels in the Class A State Tournament.
“I feel embarrassed that I haven’t got my team ready to be at the state tournament,” Gregg said after the game. “My team looked rattled from the get go and I did not expect that. This was not South Greene volleyball, and we are going to talk about what that means tonight. We have talk about what that legacy of 12 straight state tournaments means.”
South Greene did not look like the team that marched through the postseason to qualify for its 12th consecutive state tournament. Instead the Lady Rebels could not land serves, they were out of sync on defense, and offensive opportunities were hard to come by in a 3-0 (25-10, 25-12, 25-13) loss to the Lady Mustangs.
“There were too many unforced errors, and it didn’t feel like we had a lead all night long,” Gregg said. “We wanted to put pressure on them from the start, but we never gave Loretto a chance to face adversity. My hat is off to (Loretto), they came out and did what we normally do to people.”
South Greene’s path to its first state championship becomes much more difficult as it will now have to grind through the losers’ bracket, starting on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Central Time against Halls. Halls lost to Sale Creek 3-0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-16) on Tuesday.
“We have to come back with the right mindset,” Gregg said. “Every sport usually comes down to that distance between your ears. I expected more fight tonight, and I just don’t think the mindset was right from the get go. Maybe I did not do a good enough job prepping them. So now we have to go back to the hotel, and make sure we are prepped for tomorrow. We are not done, but I have to find a way to get their spirits back up.”
South Greene’s day started with Loretto jumping in front 5-1 on three errors by the Lady Rebels and a kill and a tip by Karly Weathers.
Four more South Greene errors moved the score to 10-2 then Karly Weathers, and Laney Weathers produced kills as the Lady Mustangs lead reached 13-2.
Over the second half of the set South Greene’s Addison Williams was able to put down two kills, but the Lady Rebels also gave away seven points on errors over Loretto’s final 12 points in a 25-10 loss.
In the early portion of the second set South Greene hung tough. Jordyn Roderick put down four kills in a six-point stretch to give the Lady Rebels their only lead of the night at 10-9.
A kill by Carlee Urban, a dump by Karly Weathers and a rotation error quickly put Loretto back in front.
An error by Loretto kept South Greene close at 14-12, but then Lady Mustangs scored the final 11 points with Weathers earning two kills and two blocks while Delaney Smith stayed strong at the service line.
Williams put down two kills at the start of the third set on the way to a 3-3 tie, but then Loretto scored eight straight with Laney Weathers earning three kills.
The Lady Mustangs lead reached 20-7 on a kill by Urban. Williams added two more kills in the closing stretch and Haley Kells came up with one, but Loretto completed the sweep with a 25-13 win.