MURFREESBORO — South Greene started strong but lost its momentum – and with it, a chance to defend its Class A state championship.
Sale Creek assured Class A of a new champion this season, defeating the Lady Rebels 16-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-16 on Thursday night at Blackman High School.
Junior right side hitter Ava Higgins gave South Greene problems with her powerful swing all night. The Lady Panthers, who lost in five sets to Summertown to finish 41-7, ended the fourth set with a 10-1 run after South Greene had pulled even. Higgins recorded a block and one of her several kills during the stretch. McKenzie Parks’ kill made it 24-15, before a Lady Rebel attack error ended the contest. South Greene finished 37-8 overall.
“When (Higgins) rotated to the service line, she got three or four points, and those are bonus points for them,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “She’s a phenomenal player.”
After dropping two straight sets, South Greene appeared to recover after falling behind 4-2 in the fourth. Mackenzie Niston blocked two straight attacks, before Macey Snapp served an ace and Jordyn Roderick killed two straight points.
But the Lady Panthers responded with an 8-0 run and never trailed again. Niston’s kill pulled South Greene even for the last time at 15-15.
“When momentum is on your side, you’re on the mountaintop,” Gregg said. “As the match went on, we’d dig ourselves deeper in the valley. A lot of it was our blunders.”
As assistant coach Reece Baughard had noted, South Greene allowed 62 takeaways in a stretch of 75 points.
Ava Clark’s kill broke a 5-5 tie in the first set, starting a 6-0 Lady Rebel run which included kills by Niston and Roderick. After an ace by Snapp, Niston killed three points before a Sale Creek attack error gave South Greene an early 1-0 lead.
But Sale Creek scored the first five points of the second frame and led throughout, building a 9-1 lead before the Lady Rebels pulled within 14-10. Davanie Tarleton’s block cut Sale Creek’s lead to 20-15, but the Lady Panthers pulled away.
A 7-0 run put the Lady Panthers up 7-2 in the third, before kills by Clark and Roderick kept it at 8-4. Sale Creek used an 11-3 run to make it 24-10, capped by Higgins’ service ace.
Enslee Norwood and Eisa Eilertson ended the second and third sets with a kill.
The high school volleyball careers of Aydan Dyer, Snapp and Roderick – last year’s state tournament MVP – ended with Thursday’s defeat.
“They’ve been great players in our program,” Gregg said. “Sports build character but they also reveal it. I think these seniors will make us proud as they move past South Greene.”
Roderick and Addison Compton each had a double-double. Roderick slammed 10 kills and made 16 digs, while Compton had 25 assists and 15 digs. Snapp had 25 digs and a pair of aces.
Niston tallied six kills and six blocks, Ryleigh Gregg, who had four kills and three aces, and Dyer each had 13 service points. Dyer also had 14 digs and two aces, and Cadence Mancil added 12 digs. Clark made five kills, and Tarleton four.
SOUTH GREENE 3, CSAS 1
Showing no ill effects from Wednesday’s loss to Loretto, South Greene fought past a tough squad from Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences Thursday morning.
With a 25-22, 26-28, 25-14, 25-17 win over the Lady Patriots, South Greene advanced to the final four of the Class A state tournament.
“The girls brought a different atttitude and different intensity this morning,” Lady Rebels coach Stephen Gregg said. “I felt like our effort was much better.”
Jordyn Roderick and Addison Compton both tallied a double-double, Roderick slamming 15 kills with 12 digs. Compton had 44 assists and made 15 digs.
Mackenzie Niston and Davanie Tarleton had four kills apiece along with five and four blocks respectively. Macey Snapp, who led South Greene in digs with 30, served two aces as did Compton and Roderick. Aydan Dyer led the Lady Rebels totaled 19 digs, with Cadence Mancil adding 12. Ryleigh Gregg and Ava Clark both had two kills.
CSAS finished with a 34-5 overall record.