Being named Most Valuable Player of a state championship run might be hard to top. But Jordyn Roderick will soon add to her ever-growing list of state tournament memories.
Defending state champion South Greene earned its 14th consecutive trip to the TSSAA state tournament Thursday, defeating York Institute 25-16, 25-15, 25-16 on Rebel Hill.
Roderick slammed a whopping 30 kills while making seven digs and serving a team-high four aces in her final Rebel Hill volleyball appearance.
“I don’t think we could’ve gone out a better way. I’m just so proud of us right now,” Roderick said, while looking forward to another state tournament experience. “It’s like no other honestly.”
The Lady Dragons (18-4), who just restarted their volleyball program with several players from last year’s state tournament basketball team, gave South Greene (35-6) respectable opposition. York stayed within 20-16 in the opening set before five straight Lady Rebel points. Mackenzie Niston and Roderick each had a kill to help end the set.
In fact, York actually tied the third set 13-13 before Ava Clark’s go-ahead kill. Roderick then followed another Niston kill with two straight aces, before an attack error ended the contest.
“I can breathe a little bit now,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “We did some things uncharacteristic. I don’t know if it was nerves or what. York Institute had a really scrappy team and got after it, made us play some long rallies, which is good this time of year. These girls have worked hard to get here.”
UNSUNG HEROES
Gregg had high remarks for the Lady Rebels’ back row, especially the passing. Senior libero Macey Snapp played a major part in it, finishing with 30 digs to go with her two service aces.
“Your brain has to work really really fast in a short amount of time to position yourself to get those heavy swings, and then once you are there, you have to move toward the ball and get it up for your setter,” Snapp said, while embracing her role in South Greene’s storied volleyball history. ”It’s definitely sad, my senior year and last home game. But I’m overjoyed to be going back to state, keeping that tradition alive.”
Cadence Mancil and setter Addison Compton, who totaled 47 assists and two service aces, finished with 10 digs apiece. Aydan Dyer finished with nine digs and 16 service points, second only to Ryleigh Gregg’s 17.
“Our passers have really turned the edge and been more consistent,” Stephen Gregg said. “I kind of compare them to linemen in football. Everybody talks about your hitters and the ones with the big stats. The back-row passers are the ones who do all the blue collar work and don’t get the credit for it. They worked hard all season. I can see the improvements they made, especially on the back end.”
NOT WITHOUT A FIGHT
South Greene led 12-3 in the opening frame after three straight Roderick kills, but York closed the gap to 16-14 before the Lady Rebels rebounded.
The Lady Dragons jumped ahead 3-0 in the second set before an 8-0 South Greene run. Davanie Tarleton, the Region 1-A tournament MVP, along with Roderick and Clark had kills in the stretch while Gregg served an ace.
Tarleton’s back-to-back kills opened a 16-11 lead, which grew to 22-13 after Roderick killed three straight points. Snapp’s ace and an attack error put the Lady Rebels up 2-0.
Tarleton finished with nine kills and two blocks. Niston blocked five shots and made seven kills, while Clark had six kills.
UP NEXT
The Lady Rebels begin their 14th consecutive TSSAA state tournament trip on Tuesday. The Class A state tournament will be held at Blackman High School.