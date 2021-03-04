RUTLEDGE — The South Greene girls gave Grainger all it wanted on Wednesday night in the Region 1-2A championship game, but ultimately too many unforced errors sent the Lady Grizzlies past the Lady Rebels for the fourth time this season.
South Greene dropped the first three meetings by a combined 100 points, but Wednesday’s game went to the final seconds before Grainger took a 58-54 win.
“I’m proud of my team’s effort tonight,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “We have been embarrassed by this team three times this year, but I felt like we had a great game plan, and we executed it. Grainger knew we were here tonight. We were ready for them, ready for the press. But we had 21 turnovers, and you can’t have 21 empty possessions against a team like this.”
The Lady Rebels are not done, but the path to the state tournament for the 31st time now goes through Northview Academy. The Lady Cougars beat Alcoa 64-61 in overtime on Wednesday in the Region 2-2A championship game and are 31-1 on the year. The Lady Rebels will play in Kodak on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the state sectionals.
“This team has been fun to coach the last couple of weeks,” Gregg said. “They’re starting to show what they are capable of. We’re going to have to do some film study now and then get the girls to buy into the game plan. The one thing we can’t prepare for is that hostile environment on the road. We’re going to have to get ready for that.”
The loss drops South Greene to 17-13 on the year, but nine of those losses are to teams playing in the state sectionals on Saturday, and all 13 are to teams that advanced to the regionals.
The Lady Rebels started the game hot on Wednesday and played by threes to jump in front 9-0. Addison Williams powered one in from the block on the opening possession and turned it into a three-point play. Amelia Mullins followed with a triple from the left corner before Kiley Collins turned a jumper from the lane into a three-point opportunity with 4:17 left in the first quarter.
At the same time, the Lady Rebels were shutting down every opening on defense and forced Grainger to settle for three-pointers, all of which clanged off the iron.
Collins finished the period with a three-pointer for South Greene that put the Lady Rebels up 14-5.
Grainger scored the first 10 points of the second quarter to go in front 15-14. Sydnie Hayes and Alia Maloney started the run with three-pointers, and Lauren Longmire came down the baseline and sank a jumper for the Lady Grizzlies first lead.
Williams answered with a jump shot from the lane on the trip the other way for a 16-15 South Greene advantage, and a trey by Jordyn Roderick put the Lady Rebels in front 19-18 with 4:14 left in the first half.
Grainger scored the final seven points of the half to go to intermission leading 25-21.
Maloney got a pair of free runs to the rim to start the third quarter and gave Grainger its biggest lead of the night at 29-21.
South Greene then got five points from Mullins and a driving layup from Haley Kells to close the gap to 29-28.
A back-door lay in by Kells with 2:04 left in the third quarter put South Greene on top 32-31.
With five seconds left in the period, Collins hit a 22-footer from straight away to put the Lady Rebels on top 37-36.
Grainger’s Tori Rutherford started the fourth quarter with a steal that she took the length on floor before being fouled. Rutherford made both charity tosses to put Grainger in front 38-37. The Lady Grizzlies would play from in front the rest of the night.
South Greene made it a one-point game five times, but could never get over the hump. Every time the Lady Rebels were in position to take the lead they seemed to commit a turnover which let the Lady Grizzlies make it a two-possession game again.
The first time South Greene cut the lead to one, Williams made a pass to Kells cutting down the baseline. She then tapped it off the glass to make the score 40-39.
With 3:52 left Jayden Merriweather closed the gap to 43-42 when she drove the lane for two points.
Two free throws by Collins made it 45-44, and then with three minutes left Roderick scored through contact to make it 47-46. The free throw that could have tied things bounced off the rim.
With 22 seconds remaining, Collins stripped the ball from Grainger’s Matty Tanner under South Greene’s goal. She was fouled immediately and made both tosses to close the gap to 52-53.
With 20 seconds left, Grainger’s Hayes missed her second attempt at the charity stripe, and the ball bounced hard off the iron and to the sideline. Before it could land in the stands, a foul was called under the basket.
Instead of South Greene having one possession to tie or go in front, Grainger received two more free throws and Maloney put the Lady Grizzlies in front 56-52.
South Greene did not have enough time to close the gap again.
Collins led South Greene with 19 points while Mullins scored 10.
Audrey Stratton led Grainger with 16 points, going 10-of-10 at the foul line in the fourth quarter. Maloney scored 12 points, Hayes 11 and Longmire 11.
All Region 1-2A Tournament Team
MVP – Lauren Longmire, Grainger; Audrey Stratton, Grainger; Tori Rutherford, Grainger; Sydney Hayes, Grainger; Kiley Collins, South Greene; Addison Williams, South Greene; Jordyn Roderick, South Greene; Emma Aubry, Sullivan East; Jenna Hare, Sullivan East; Emma Niebruegge, Sullivan Central; Breanna Yarber, Sullivan Central.
South Greene 14 7 16 17 — 54
Grainger 5 20 11 22 — 58
South Greene: Collins 19, Mullins 10, Kells 9, Merriweather 6, Williams 5, Roderick 5.
Grainger: Stratton 16, Maloney 12, Hayes 11, Longmire 11, Rutherford 6, Hurst 2.