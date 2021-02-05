NEW TAZEWELL — The South Greene girls took the court for the first time in 15 days on Thursday. And the rust showed at times, the Lady Rebels were able to capture a 59-44 win over Claiborne.
“It’s been two weeks since we played and it showed tonight,” South Greene assistant coach Marc Wright said. “We didn’t shoot the ball well at all, and Claiborne outhustled us. Those are things you expect coming out of quarantine, but we have to get that turned around.”
The Lady Rebels will now have to focus on shaking off that rust as they head into two very important games in the coming days.
On Saturday, the Lady Rebels will host Greeneville and on Monday they will travel to Grainger.
Winning both games would put the Lady Rebels in outright second place in the District 2-2A standings behind Grainger, which is unbeaten in league play.
A win over Greeneville and a loss to Grainger would put the Lady Devils and Lady Rebels in a tie for second place with a split of the season series.
“We have to be able to play fast and have the legs to play fast for the whole game,” Wright said. “This is our second quarantine and it's just been hard to develop chemistry.
"We have Greeneville coming up and that will likely decide second or third place. Then we have Grainger right after that. We’re going to have to play better.”
Wright was filling in for coach Stephen Gregg on Thursday and will do so the remainder of the regular season. Gregg remains in quarantine after a close contact with a positive COVID-19 case.
The night started with the Lady Rebels using their press to shut down the Lady Bulldogs offense, and they did not allow a field goal in the opening period.
While extra offensive opportunities were plentiful in the early going, made baskets were harder to come by for the Lady Rebels. Through the first five minutes, South Greene held an 8-4 lead.
Over the final three minutes of the quarter, the Lady Rebels started finding Addison Williams in the paint, and the junior put in seven points to close out the quarter for a 15-4 lead.
Williams started the second quarter by finishing off a steal by Jayden Merriweather to push the lead to 17-4.
With 6:57 left in the second quarter, Hannah Fugate hit from behind the arc for Claiborne’s first field goal, and then a putback by Hailey Sexton closed the gap to 17-9.
A layup by Emma Myatt kept the Lady Bulldogs deficit at 19-11, but then South Greene’s defense held Claiborne scoreless for nearly four minutes.
On the Lady Rebels’ end of the floor, Williams continued to win in the paint. After Merriweather dumped a pass to her on the block, Williams pushed the lead to 26-11.
The half finished with South Greene leading 29-14.
Williams put in 20 of those 29 first-half points and finished the night with 26 points.
“That was great for her confidence,” Wright said. “We didn’t have our legs tonight and didn’t shoot well because of it. We needed that inside game, and that gave us some easy buckets that kept us in front.”
The teams traded buckets most of the third quarter. Kiley Collins sank a three-pointer to give South Greene its biggest lead at 39-19 with 4:22 left in the quarter.
With 2:06 left, Merriweather hit from deep to put the Lady Rebels on top 44-25.
The Lady Bulldogs scored the final seven points of the quarter with Allie Jones dropping in five as South Greene’s lead shrank to 44-32.
Sexton scored the first points of the fourth quarter for Claiborne, but then South Greene scored the next nine.
Jordyn Roderick got things started with four points from the block. Merriwaether made a free throw and then Williams capped the run with four points for a 53-34 Lady Rebels’ lead.
Fugate broke the streak with a triple for the Lady Bulldogs and then Myatt scored five points in the closing stretch as the margin closed to 59-44 at the final horn.
Collins and Merriweather each scored 10 points for South Greene. Fugate led Claiborne with 17 points.
Claiborne 4 10 18 12 — 44
South Greene 15 14 15 15 — 59
Claborne: Fugate 17, Myatt 9, Sexton 9, Jones 5, Pressnell 2, Sumner 2.
South Greene: Williams 26, Collins 10, Merriwaether 10, Roderick 7, Mullins 2, Kells 2.