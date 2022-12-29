Jaida McClure showed South Greene why she’s one of North Carolina’s top freshmen.
Twice with time running out, she scored off the glass and helped Providence Day pull away from the Lady Rebels 50-37 Thursday afternoon.
McClure shot 4-of-4 inside the 3-point line and 5-of-6 overall, finishing with 11 points and five rebounds for the Chargers (9-2). Mentioned by ESPN as one of the country's top freshmen to watch, McClure hit a layup just before halftime to give Providence Day a 25-22 lead.
She banked in a runner with two seconds on the third quarter clock to make it 37-28, and the Chargers then built a 44-30 lead after Sophie Levine stole the ball and scored through contact.
“We went cold, couldn’t hit a shot,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “Tried running some plays and they couldn’t get in our sets. We just looked fatigued out there today.”
Jordyn Latter led the Chargers with her double-double, 15 points and 12 rebounds. She also grabbed five of Providence Day’s eight steals, along with a team-high four assists.
South Greene (9-6) fell behind 10-2 in the first quarter but rallied. Ryleigh Gregg and Jordyn Roderick both hit from 3-point range to start the second quarter, closing the gap to 13-12. Triples from Haley Susong and Madison Hensley helped the Lady Rebels stay within 23-22 before McClure’s first buzzer beater.
But after Latter made two layups in the third quarter for a 29-22 lead, South Greene couldn’t get closer than four points.
“We knew (Latter and McClure) were the ones to watch,” Gregg said. “We got some turnovers on defense but couldn’t go capitalize on the offensive end.”
Roderick played though pain to lead South Greene with 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Hensley added nine points, and Hailey Brooks had two steals for the Lady Rebels, who shot 28% (11-of-39) from the floor. The Chargers made 20-of-44 shots (45%).
“We’re short numbered, so just not getting a lot done in practice,” Gregg said. “The ones that are playing aren’t getting to mesh in. A lot of teams go through it … we’ve just got to have more urgency.”
UP NEXT
South Greene faces Mercer County, Ky., at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.