South Greene’s win streak and unbeaten conference record faced a tall task Friday night.
But the Lady Rebels persevered and held off Happy Valley 55-52 on Rebel Hill.
Madison Hensley scored 17 points, and Jordyn Roderick had 11 to lead the Lady Rebels (16-6, 6-0 District 1-2A), who have now won seven consecutive games.
After a four-point first half, Hensley made two 3-pointers along with an and-one during her 13-point second half. Roderick made four field goals including one triple in the third period.
Ryleigh Gregg buried her third 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to finish with nine points, matching the point total of Hailey Brooks. Ari Hoese, who scored five points, and Brooks both hit a 3 in the first half. Haley Susong added four points.
Down 14-10 after one quarter and 31-26 at the half, South Greene rallied to take a 45-36 lead to the fourth quarter.
Mailey Crury and Cadie Bailey led Happy Valley (5-13, 2-4) with 18 and 16 points respectively, with Maranda Moore adding 13. Crury scored 12 of the Lady Warriors’ 16 fourth-quarter points.
REBELS BREAK 90
Five players scored in double figures as South Greene, coupled with Chuckey-Doak’s loss to Johnson County, moved into first place in District 1-2A.
The Rebels dominated from the start, cruising to a 91-24 win over Happy Valley on Rebel Hill Friday night.
Hayden Birdwell led South Greene (14-10, 5-1 District 1-2A) with his double-double, 22 points and 16 rebounds. After two and-ones in the first quarter, Birdwell made six more field goals in the second to cap his 20-point first half.
Cooper Kelley hit from 3-point range three times and added 15 points, with Jase Roderick scoring 12. Hunter Toth and Andrew Thornburg both had 10 points. Thornburg buried two 3-pointers, both in his 10-point third quarter, while Conner Marshall, Roderick and Toth each made one.
TJ Buckner and Zane Winter scored six points each, Marshall had five, Will Arrowood three and Cayden Fillers two.
The Rebels led 16-4 after one quarter and 44-10 at the half, before taking a 75-19 lead to the fourth.
Dakota Grindstaff had five points to lead the Warriors (2-20, 0-6).
UP NEXT
South Greene travels to Johnson County for a district game Tuesday.