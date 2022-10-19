MURFREESBORO — So far, South Greene’s path to last year’s state championship has repeated itself.
Now comes the uphill battle. Three wins Thursday separate the Lady Rebels from the state championship match.
For the third straight year, Loretto sent South Greene to the losers bracket of the TSSAA Class A state tournament, this time with a 25-18, 21-25, 25-16, 25-16 win at Blackman High School.
Unlike 2020, the Lady Rebels (36-7) recovered last season and swept Loretto the next evening to reach the state championship. But to accomplish the feat again, service and attack errors can’t pile up. South Greene committed 16 errors in one set and then 19 more in the fourth.
“There’s nobody moving forward that you can have double digit errors and beat,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “Just frustrated emotionally that we could come down here and not give our best.”
After winning the second set, South Greene stayed within 7-6 during the third on Jordyn Roderick’s kill. But the Lady Mustangs (38-11) responded with an 11-2 run which included kills by Ally Weathers and Alyssa Green. Davanie Tarleton blocked two straight attacks, before Macey Snapp’s service ace made it 19-14. South Greene couldn’t get any closer before attack errors ended the frame.
Loretto stormed ahead 8-1 in the final period, though Mackenzie Niston’s kill helped bring the Lady Rebels within 19-16. But South Greene didn’t score again.
“If we want to defend (our state championship), we know we’ve got to win three tomorrow, and they’re not going to get easier,” Gregg said. ”We did it last year, and it’s tough. Maybe we can draw on that … we were good a lot today when we were passing in location and not running our setter to death.”
South Greene erased a five-point deficit in the second set, starting with back-to-back kills and a block by Niston. Ava Clark blocked a Loretto attack between two Roderick kills to put the Lady Rebels up 23-18 and eventually tie the match 1-1.
Weathers blocked two straight attempts by South Greene to end the opening frame, which saw the Lady Rebels take the early lead on kills by Clark and Roderick along with Snapp’s ace.
Roderick finished with a double-double on 21 kills and 12 digs, while Snapp led the Lady Rebels with her 37 digs and two aces. Niston and Clark totaled five kills apiece, while Tarleton and Ryleigh Gregg each had four. Tarleton, Clark and Niston all finished with three blocks, Aydan Dyer added nine digs and Addison Compton made 33 assists.
UP NEXT
The Lady Rebels face CSAS for survival at 10:30 a.m. Eastern on Thursday morning.