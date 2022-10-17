The South Greene and Greeneville High School volleyball teams departed Monday morning for the TSSAA state tournament in Murfreesboro.
Defending Class A state champion South Greene takes a 35-6 record into its 14th consecutive state tournament berth. After last year’s state title, the Lady Rebels hold a 34-31 all-time record at the big dance. South Greene went three consecutive years from 1991-93 and has gone every year since 2009, with coach Stephen Gregg having been a part of 13 in a row. Five runner-up finishes (1993, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017) preceded South Greene’s 2021 state championship.
“These girls have worked hard to get here,” Gregg said after South Greene’s sectional win over York Institute. “We’ve always gone with the goal to win it. Now that we won it last year, I feel like we’ll probably get everybody’s best effort, even more so than we have in the past … but I told the girls we’re going hunting too.”
The Lady Rebels open against Halls at 6 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, the Lady Tigers making their sixth straight appearance at state with a 2-10 overall mark.
South Greene will face either Sale Creek or Loretto — the 2018 state champion — on Wednesday. Summertown had won back-to-back state titles before South Greene dethroned the Lady Eagles last year. This year’s Class A tournament will be held at Blackman High School until the state championships, all of which will be held Friday at Siegel High School.
Greeneville (28-6) was scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday against a Dyer County team which went 2-2 in its first state tournament appearance last fall.
The Lady Devils likewise went 2-2 in 2020, reaching the Class 2A Final Four that year. But after winning the district in 2021, Greeneville lost the region semifinals in straight sets.
”Competitors don’t like to lose; they learned some lessons last year,” said first-year Greeneville head coach Sara Aiken, a former assistant coach under Erin Franklin. “When things happen that are hard, you can choose to show your character through that as a team and build, and show what team looks like. I think they did that (at Anderson County). That was something they can be proud about and plug into other parts of their lives too.”
After coming up short to Tennessee High in this year’s region championship, the Lady Devils won at Anderson County in four sets to reach state for the fourth time in program history (1989, 1991, 2020 and 2022). Greeneville has gone 3-5 in its previous three trips.
The Lady Devils will face either Murfreesboro Central or East Hamilton in their second match. The entirety of the Class 2A state tournament will be held at Siegel High School.