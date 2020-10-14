GATLINBURG — The South Greene volleyball team captured its third straight region championship on Tuesday and is now one win from going back to the state tournament for the 12th consecutive season.
The Lady Rebels took down North Greene 25-12, 25-18, 25-16 in the Region 1-A championship at Gatlinburg-Pittman and will now get one more game on Rebel Hill with a trip to Murfreesboro on the line.
“We had some good times tonight,” South Greene assistant coach Michael Taylor said. “I think we started well and then got complacent. This wasn’t their best night, but they still came away with a region championship. That says a lot about them.
"We have a good team. We can switch players in and out and we ran a different lineup tonight than we are used to. They did get down tonight, but they stepped up to the challenge when it mattered.”
Both South Greene and North Greene advance to Thursday’s state sectional round, and both are one win from advancing to the Class A state tournament which will begin on Oct. 20.
South Greene will host Region 1-A runner-up Van Buren County at 7 p.m. Thursday. North Greene will travel to Region 2-A champion Meigs County for a chance to advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2011.
“It’s been a while since we have been to a state sectional game,” North Greene coach Sam Tarlton said. “I am proud of these girls. They have improved a lot since the beginning of the year. These girls haven’t experienced a lot of postseason success over the last two or three years, and I’m glad they get to keep playing.
"We’re going to get in the gym and work tomorrow, and hopefully we can have a good showing on Thursday.”
South Greene started fast in Tuesday’s championship game as it took an 8-3 lead behind four kills from Addison Williams and a tip and kill from Mackenzie Nitson.
Two kills by Jordyn Roderick and a handful of North Greene errors moved the lead to 18-8.
In the closing stretch, Williams and Roderick each added two more kills for a 25-12 win.
In the second set, North Greene kept things close early, tying things 5-5 on a block by Haleigh Bernard.
South Greene pulled away briefly, but a kill and an ace on consecutive points by Gracie Johnson narrowed the gap to 10-8.
Johnson made it a two-point set for the final time at 17-15 when she put down another kill.
Williams answered with a kill for the Lady Rebels and Roderick quickly followed with two more kills for a 20-15 advantage.
Lily Southerland scored on an ace and Roderick added a block before South Greene earned a 25-18 win.
In the third set, North Greene jumped to a 10-3 lead. Kylie Keffer caused trouble at the net in the run, scoring on three blocks and adding a kill. Johnson also had two kills in the run.
South Greene climbed back into the set, and after kills by Williams and Roderick trailed 11-9.
Sydney Gentry stepped to the service line with the Lady Rebels trailing 12-10 and by the time she left the line her side was in front 18-12. Gentry had three aces in the run while Roderick had three kills and scored on a tip.
“That was a very, very important stretch that Sydney put together,” Taylor said. “Her staying there and keeping the serve made a big difference for us. That was a big situation and Sydney impressed me there.”
Hailee English broke the streak with a kill for the Lady Huskies, but Roderick followed with two kills for the Lady Rebels.
Southerland scored on three straight serves to push South Greene’s lead to 23-13 before it captured a 25-16 win.
The day started with South Greene defeating Cosby 25-6, 25-19, 25-16.
In the second semifinal, North Greene knocked off District 1-A champion Gatlinburg-Pittman 25-21, 26-24, 28-26. Gatlinburg-Pittman has advanced to the state tournament each of the past two seasons, and after his squad swept the Lady Highlanders on Tuesday with pair of tough, extra-point wins Tarlton is feeling good about his team heading into Thursday’s sectional.
“We have talked about it all year. Previously when we fell behind, it would snowball and we could never catch up,” Tarlton said. “We got down 23-18 in the third set and came back to win. They showed some toughness and stepped up and made plays. That is what you want to see at this point in the season.”
South Greene was without coach Stephen Gregg on Tuesday because he had to quarantine after a close contact with a positive COVID-19 case. The Lady Rebels will be without him again on Thursday, and in the first round of the state tournament if they make it that far.