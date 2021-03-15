A year ago, South Greene softball coach Amy Hawk thought she might have one of the best teams to play on Rebel Hill in a long time.
That season was halted in its second week and eventually canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lady Rebels lost just one player from that team, and that has Hawk feeling good heading into the 2021 campaign.
“I feel like this group has a chance to be at the top of the district this year, and really has a chance to go farther than we have in a while,” Hawk said. “I thought that last year and unfortunately we didn’t get to play. You never know what can happen, but we have a lot talent on this team.”
South Greene has several experienced players returning with many of those having played key roles as freshmen in 2019.
In the circle, the Lady Rebels will count on the one-two punch of juniors Lexi Miller and Anna Willett.
Sydney Gentry will be one of the Lady Rebels’ top bats. Defensively, she can handle the catching duties or play around the infield.
Haley Gosnell, South Greene's only senior, is another key veteran back in the lineup. She can play in the outfield and in the middle of the infield, and she adds speed to the batting order.
Junior Evie Rader can play on the corners and brings a powerful bat, and junior Whitney Casteel is a returning starter.
“I think having so many girls with playing experience can give us a leg up early in the season,” Hawk said. “Even though we only played three games last year, these girls all saw varsity action as freshmen. They know what to expect, and most of them are playing pretty competitive travel softball as well.”
Mallory Fillers, Allison Bolinger and Hannah Penley will all be new faces that Hawk hopes can make an impact.
Greeneville will be bringing a new-look lineup into this season with no seniors on the roster.
Coach Jenna Restivo feels her team will be led by some talented juniors, but after missing last season the squad does not have much experience playing together.
“We are going to rely pretty heavily on our junior class this year,” Restivo said. “I don’t have any seniors this year. Part of that is nice because I know looking ahead I will have this group again next year. I think for us to grow we need to maintain a good camaraderie with each other. They have to stay confident and trust not only themselves but trust each other.”
Pitcher Kaley Bradley was called on often as a freshman and will now be the Lady Devils’ primary arm this year. Freshmen Lydia Darnell and Leah Phillips add depth to the pitching rotation.
“As much as I would want to pitch Kaley every game, we are not able to do that,” Restivo said. “We have been working hard with Lydia and Leah to get them some live action this preseason, and get them ready when we have to call on someone else.”
Ansley Collins will likely bat leadoff and play shortstop. She brings a lot of talent to the roster, but has limited varsity experience.
Juniors Ashlyn Rachon, Laicy Darnell and Ella Moore will bring power to the Lady Devils’ lineup.
“I think we have a very strong lineup, and hitting will be very important to us this year,” Restivo said. “As long we are hitting the ball and scoring runs I feel like we can win quite a few games this year.
"Ashyln Rachon and Ella Moore are two pretty good power hitters for us. Laicy Darnell is another one that we are really going to count on in the middle of the batting order.”
Some younger Lady Devils will also play big roles. Freshman Lauren Million will start at first base while Madison Carpenter will be an important utility player. Lydia Darnell will also be plugged into the defense when she is not pitching.
Two years ago, North Greene relied on several freshmen and sophomores. Now those girls are juniors and seniors, and coach Danny Weems is hopeful they are ready to have a big year.
The challenge early is only seven players have gone through preseason work, while the rest of the squad made a state tournament run with the basketball team.
“We have had great weather and have been able to get a lot of work in. My problem is that I’ve only been working with seven players,” Weems said. “We’re glad the basketball team had such a great season, but I am looking forward to having the whole squad together.
"Early in the year, we’ll do the best we can. The girls we have now are getting a lot of reps, and the girls coming out of basketball are very athletic. It should not take them long to get up to speed.”
Senior Haley Kirkpatrick, who recently signed with Southwest Virginia Community College, will be a key to the Lady Huskies’ defense from behind the plate as she helps along North Greene’s pitching staff.
Tossing the ball to Kirkpatrick will be sophomore Campbell Gaby along with junior Kylee Jones and sophomore Paysli Randolph.
“I think pitching will be a strength for us this year,” Weems said. “I think Campbell shows a lot of potential to be very good. Kylee has not pitched much on varsity, but she has really worked this offseason. Paysli is new to North Greene this year, but she has some pitching in her background and again I think has shown some potential.”
In the outfield, the speedy Eliza Brown will be counted on to track everything down while also being one of the quickest players the Lady Huskies put on the bases.
Senior shortstop Breezy Savage is back and will be counted on to lead the Lady Huskies’ defense. Anna Weems, a sophomore, and Kessie Antonelli, a junior, are two who will be counted on in the infield while also being two of North Greene’s most consistent bats.
The Lady Huskies advanced to the state sectionals in 2017 and 2018 before falling in the District 1-A tournament in 2019. Unaka advanced to the state tournament in 2019 and Weems views the Lady Rangers as favorites in the district. He also thinks Cloudland brings back a strong squad, but he feels his Lady Huskies have a chance to be in the mix for a district title by the end of the year.
“I feel pretty good about this group,” Weems said. “These girls have some experience and have done well. Two years ago, we had the highest team batting average since I’ve been at North Greene and have several of those girls back.
"Unaka is always a solid program, and Cloudland has some very good athletes. But I certainly think we can compete for a district title. That is our expectation here.”
After missing a year, West Greene is excited to get back on the field for the 2021 campaign.
The Lady Buffaloes bring back some players that have already been important contributors, and coach Kelly Beets thinks she has a few more players who will develop as the year goes on.
Lexi Anderson is back and will do a little bit of everything for the Lady Buffaloes. She can pitch, play middle infield, outfield and first base.
Lindsey Blazer is also back in the circle and will be one of West Greene’s most powerful bats. Kaleigh Douthat will catch for the Lady Buffaloes. Megan Daniels will roam the outfield and bring a lot of speed to the bases.
Skylar Johnson and Hannah Deyton will hold down third base and shortstop respectively, positions they occupied in West Greene’s brief 2020 campaign.
Beets is looking for Camryn Warner and Alissa Lawson to be big additions to the Lady Buffs’ lineup. Warner will play first base and can also add depth to the pitching rotation. Lawson will bring speed to both the outfield and bases.
Chuckey-Doak is bringing back a few key players this season and that starts up the middle. Makayla Ramsey will handle duties in the circle, and Katie Jones will hold things down behind the plate while also toting one of the most powerful bats around.
Coach Gene Ward is also expecting bigs things from Breanna Roberts and Sydney Shipley as veteran bats.
Seniors Grace Tipton and Kaitlyn Foulks will also take on larger roles.
Ward also expects freshman Hayleigh Taylor to contribute immediately.