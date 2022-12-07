The South Greene and Grainger girls basketball teams have had many an epic battle over the years. Tuesday night wasn’t one of them.
The Lady Rebels used a 30-7 run in the second quarter to take the lead from Grainger en route to a 76-51 win.
South Greene rarely missed from three-point range, scoring 42 points on 14 triples. The Lady Rebels shot 47 percent from 3, 71 percent total and only turned the ball over seven times.
South Greene’s Jordyn Roderick scored 25 points, 15 beyond the arc. Kortnei Bailey came off the bench to score 25 points, including four 3s, and Ryleigh Gregg had 11 points.
South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said his team had a subpar practice on Monday, but that was hard to tell by the way the Lady Rebels blitzed Grainger.
“I didn’t really know what kind of performance we would get tonight based on practice yesterday, so to see our team follow up a bad practice with a great shooting night was good,” he said. “It kind of makes you wonder what we did to deserve to win because of how bad practice was yesterday.”
After the game was tied 15-15 at the end of the opening period, the Lady Grizzlies scored the first five points of the second.
Roderick gave South Greene the lead with consecutive three-pointers and it was off to the races from there as the Lady Rebels connected on seven deep balls in the second period to take a 45-27 lead at the break.
“I told them when it was 15-15 that we didn’t want to play at this pace, we needed to push it forward,” Gregg said. “Once we started making some of those shots, we were able to extend our full-court pressure which caused a lot of turnovers for them and that led into our run in the second quarter and third quarter.”
The Lady Grizzlies tried to climb back into the game to start the second half as they netted the first six points.
The Lady Rebels were going to have nothing of a comeback, however, as once again they went to the long ball to build a 62-41 lead after three.
Bailey had the hot hand for South Greene in the final period as she scored 10 points.
“Tonight we were looking to make the extra passes and we were sharing the ball,” Gregg said. “When one kid would hit a shot, we would run the play book through that kid and try to boost our confidence.”
South Greene, now 7-2, will host West Greene on Friday.
BOYS SOUTH GREENE 60 GRAINGER 30
South Greene used a balanced scoring effort and a stiff defense to double Grainger.
Jace Roderick scored 19 points for the Rebels, followed by 15 from T.J. Buckner and 10 from Hayden Birdwell.
The South Greene defense only yielded 18 points in the second half.
“We run that matchup zone and we are long and when we are playing it well, we make it tough on teams to score,” said South Greene coach Terry Hoese. “We hadn’t been scoring lately but overall, I think we shot about 50 percent tonight which tickled me to death. If anyone has seen us play over the last week and half, we had probably missed 15 two-footers a game and tonight, we made those.”
The score was knotted 10-10 after the first quarter but the Rebels got seven quick points to start the second with 3s by Roderick and Cooper Kelley and a two-pointer from Buckner.
That was part of a 12-2 run by South Greene that pushed its advantage to 26-12 on back-to-back baskets by Birdwell. The Rebels led 29-18 at the half.
Conner Marshall highlighted the opening minutes of the third period as he scored five points.
Grainger netted only one field goal in the final 3:40 of the third.
South Greene outscored the Grizzlies 18-5 in the fourth quarter, including the final 10 points of the game. Roderick scored eight points in the period.
The two teams will meet again on Jan. 20 at Grainger.
“Grainger is good and when we go to their place, it won’t be the same game as they just didn’t shoot the ball very well tonight,” Hoese said. “They are well coached so I know they will be ready when we go (to Rutledge).”
The Rebels will host West Greene on Friday.