South Greene’s boys will head into the District 1-2A tournament next week at David Crockett High School with a full head of steam, winning five straight games and six of their last seven, after an 85-54 thrashing of Unaka on Tuesday night in the regular season finale at Rebel Hill.
They will now have over a week off to prepare for the tournament, but it appeared early in their game with the visiting Rangers that this one might not go as planned. After struggling to a slender 25-23 halftime lead, South Greene completely exploded in the second half, scoring 60 points in the final two periods as they pulled away to victory.
South Greene earned a sweep of the doubleheader as the Lady Rebels cruised to a 72-42 triumph, earning their 11th straight victory and reached a goal by collecting win No. 20 on the season.
The South Greene boys, who clinched the regular season district and conference title last week with a 7-1 worksheet, started the game a bit discombobulated as starting guard Jase Roderick was an absentee, suffering at home from a stomach virus.
They trailed throughout the first quarter, falling behind 5-0 at the outset and unable to get into an offensive rhythm against the scrappy Rangers (5-21). It was a first half that didn’t please coach Terry Hoese.
“I told the kids at halftime that it’s tournament time, and if they give me another half like that in the tournament, we’re done,” he said. “They came out and played much better, especially on the boards and with the defense, and we were able to get it going.”
The biggest spark had to come from Cooper Kelley, the junior gunner who finished the night with 26 points, and 16 of those came in the third quarter as he rifled in three 3-pointers and had his way on offense.
Junior T.J. Buckner was a man among boys on the boards in the second half as the Rebs got a lot of second chance, and sometimes third chance, buckets as the Rangers were just unable to find an answer to the height of South Greene. Buckner finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds.
The Rangers led the majority of the first half, but the Rebs got the final five points of the second period to go to the locker room with a 25-23 edge.
The bombardment began in the third as Kelley got hot from behind the arc and his teammates responded as well as they ran off a 34-20 run in the period to take a 59-43 advantage at the horn.
The scoring didn’t slack up in the final period as the shots continued to fall and Unaka could not keep up, getting only one shot at the hoop for the most part as South Greene dominated on the glass at both ends.
The victory boosted South Greene to an 18-10 record. Coaches will meet Thursday to set the bracket for the tournament to be hosted by David Crockett High in Jonesboro.
The Rangers got 22 points from Joe-Z Blamo and 13 each from Mason Wilson and Landon Ramsey.
SOUTH GREENE 85
UNAKA 54
U 11 12 20 11 — 54
SG 10 15 34 26 — 85
U (54): Mason Wilson 13, Douglas 3, Joe-Z Blamo 22, Landon Ramsey 13, Powell 3.
SG (85): T.J. Buckner 15, Marshall 3, Toth 6, Thornburg 6, Cooper Kelley 26, Birdwell 9, Winter 4, Fillers 4, Hixson 9, Arrowood 3.
3-pointers: UHS 6 (Wilson 4, Douglas, Blamo). SG 6 (Kelley 4, Hixson, Arrowood).
GIRLS SOUTH GREENE 72 UNAKA 42
Unaka’s Lyndie Ramsey did all she could against the Lady Rebels, scoring 26 points, but the Lady Rebels took over in the second quarter and pulled away from the Rangers.
The Lady Rebels reached the coveted 20-win plateau for the year against only six losses. Unaka is 9-17. South Greene is the top seed for its district tournament with an 8-0 record in district play this season.
“We had some girls hobbled and I wasn’t sure before tonight just who we could play,” coach Stephen Gregg said. “Both Madison (Hensley) and Haley (Susong) had sprained ankles in practice yesterday, and Bailey (Kortnei) was not at 100% either. But they gutted it out and we were happy to get a win.”
Senior Jordyn Roderick led the way with 16 points, while freshman Ari Hoese came off the bench to drop in 15 in one of her best performances in her young career. Bailey showed no ill effects of injury as she scored 14 in a balanced scoring attack.
“I looked down the stats and saw that about everybody did a good job in rebounding,” Gregg said. “We knew that Ramsey (Lyndie) was a special player and once we sort of got her under control we did OK.”
Ramsey scored 11 first quarter points as the Lady Rangers ignored an 8-0 Rebel start to close the gap to 16-14 by the period’s end.
But the second quarter was owned by South Greene as Bailey came off the bench to score eight and Hensley scored six before retiring to the bench the rest of the way with the sore ankle. Susong also played sparingly in the contest. The 24-4 second quarter run left the home team in control at 40-18 at intermission.
Hoese scored seven in the third and helped the Rebels improve their lead to 49-21, and they maintained a 52-29 advantage heading into the fourth.
SOUTH GREENE 72
UNAKA 42
U 14 4 11 13 — 42
SG 16 24 12 20 — 72
U (42): Lyndie Ramsey 26, H.Taylor 4, Faust 3, Dugger 4, Lund 2, E.Taylor 3.
SG (72): Hensley 6, Jordyn Roderick 16, Gregg 9, Brooks 8, Ari Hoese 15, Kortnei Bailey 14, Birdwell 4.
3-pointers: UHS 5 (Ramsey 2, Faust, Dugger, E.Taylor). SG 7 (Hoese 3, Roderick, Gregg, Brooks, Bailey).