SMYRNA — Wednesday was quite the turnaround for the South Greene volleyball team as it looked like a new new squad while keeping its state championship hopes alive.
The Lady Rebels played together, they played with energy and had the killer instinct that was missing in their Class A state tournament opener on Tuesday as they knocked off Halls 25-20, 25-17, 25-12.
“Today was much better, and now we can breathe a little bit,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “We’ll sleep a little better tonight, but we know tomorrow is going to be tough in order to get back to the state championship.”
South Greene moves on to play Watertown on Thursday at noon Central Time. The Lady Rebels will have to win three games on Thursday to advance to the state championship match on Friday.
If South Greene beats Watertown, it would play again at 5 p.m. and then potentially at 7:30 p.m. All games will be at Stewarts Creek High School.
“We’ll have to knock off three giants tomorrow,” Gregg said. “We tried to rest some kids in the third set to help us tomorrow. It could be a marathon day for us. The key for us is fast starts. We are much better, and much more relaxed when we can jump out and take a lead.”
While South Greene finished Wednesday strong, the Lady Rebels did not get off to a fast start they are used to.
Halls’ Lexie Turnbow served an ace to give her side a 7-6 advantage and the Lady Tigers stayed in front most of the first set.
That changed when Jordyn Roderick came alive at the net. She put down three straight kills to put South Greene in front 20-18. Addison Williams followed with another kill and Roderick put down two more as the lead reached 23-18 before the Lady Rebels won 25-20.
“The key to getting us going today was when it was 18-18 Jordyn Roderick decided to join the party,” Gregg said. “She got a couple of kills and the team played happy after that. After that, I think the team took a deep breath and realized we had it.”
In the second set, South Greene jumped to a 5-1 lead behind two aces from Roderick.
After Williams and Haley Kells put down consecutive kills, South Greene was in front 9-3.
Williams added another kill, Roderick had two more and Macey Snapp added an ace, but the Lady Rebels were also helped a lot by Halls errors on the way to a 25-17 win.
South Greene then scored the first eight points of the third set with Kells scoring on two kills and a push and Williams earning an ace.
Halls closed the gap to 11-7 after a kill by Alyssa White.
South Greene began to pull away again and after Lexi Miller came up with a kill from the back row and Kells followed with another kill to take a 19-9 lead.
A kill by Snapp put South Greene on top 23-11 before the Lady Rebels won 25-13.
Williams led South Greene with 12 kills and 16 digs. Roderick had 20 digs, nine kills and three aces. Sydney Gentry had 22 assists, 13 digs and three aces. Snapp had 27 digs and three kills, Kells had six kills and three assists, and Miller and Aydan Dyer each had 10 digs.