Maybe Haley Susong was emerging from a shooting slump, or maybe it was just her time to shine.
She certainly did Friday night.
One of four South Greene players to score in double figures, Susong found her stroke from 3-point range and helped the Lady Rebels begin district play with an 81-50 triumph over West Greene on Rebel Hill.
Susong buried half of South Greene’s 10 3-point baskets and finished with a game-high 23 points. She buried her third and fourth triples during the third quarter, helping the Lady Rebels (8-2, 1-0 District 1-2A) stay comfortably ahead despite West Greene’s shooting barrage.
“That was good for Haley’s confidence,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “She’d been in a little shooting slump, but sometimes with this team, it’s not necessarily a slump. It’s just other girls are getting the looks.”
As Gregg noted, Susong became South Greene’s fifth player to score at least 23 points this season.
Jordyn Roderick finished second in South Greene’s scoring column with 18 points, eight in the first quarter. But Roderick’s most memorable play came on defense, when she blocked a 3-point attempt and fed Susong for a layup and a 29-16 lead.
Hailey Brooks, who buried three triples and added 16 points, beat the buzzer twice in the first half. Her putback at the end of the first quarter put South Greene up 21-15. Brooks hit a layup with the first half running out to make it a 45-22.
Ryleigh Gregg scored 11 points, nine coming in the fourth quarter.
And while Madison Hensley had just five points, she excelled in her point guard role. Not once did Hensley commit a turnover.
“She’s a gamer,” Gregg said. “She’ll step up when we need her.”
South Greene scored the game’s first six points and never trailed.
But the Lady Buffaloes (2-10, 0-2) kept the game interesting with eight 3-pointers of their own.
Kinsley Ellenburg and Madi Brown both hit from deep three times, finishing with 18 and 11 points respectively. Maddie Bryant’s 3-pointer in the third quarter kept West Greene within 53-38, before South Greene answered with seven straight points.
West Greene fell behind 10-2 early but rallied within three points. Triples by Brown and Ellenburg and two Breanna Ellis layups cut South Greene’s lead to 18-15. But Brooks’ 3-pointer began a 16-1 Lady Rebel run.
SOUTH GREENE 81 WEST GREENE 50
WG 15 7 16 12—50
SG 21 24 12 24—81
WG (50): Kinsley Ellenburg 18, Madi Brown 11, Breanna Ellis 7, Morgan Brown 6, Taylor Lawson 4, Maddie Bryant 3, Laci Jordan 1.
SG (81): Haley Susong 23, Jordyn Roderick 18, Hailey Brooks 16, Ryleigh Gregg 11, Madison Hensley 5, Kortnei Bailey 4, Ari Hoese 4.
3-pointers: SG 10 (Susong 5, Brooks 3, Bailey, Gregg); WG 8 (Madi Brown 3, Ellenburg 3, Bryant, Ellis).
UP NEXT
Both teams hit the road Monday. South Greene travels to Hampton, while West Greene visits Gibbs.