JONESBOROUGH — With the upstart Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights having knocked off Hampton – one of the top Class A teams in the state – a week and a half ago, you might have thought South Greene coach Stephen Gregg would have wanted tape of that game to prepare for the Knights in Monday's District 1-2A tournament championship.
But instead of poring over film of the opponent, Gregg decided to focus on his Lady Rebels and what they've been doing best – playing lock-down defense.
That strategy worked as the Lady Rebels never let Chuckey-Doak get into an offensive flow en route to a 70-38 win.
South Greene improves to 22-8 and will host Pigeon Forge (10-13) at 7 p.m. Friday in an elimination game in the Region 1-2A tournament.
The Lady Rebels have won 13 straight games and are 20-0 in district games since realignment prior to last season.
In 10 district games this season, South Greene outscored opponents by an average of 73-43, including an average of 66-32 in two tournament games.
"I was proud of our defense tonight," said Gregg, whose Lady Rebels improve to 22-8. "In the last two weeks, our defense has been holding people down. The girls are taking pride on the defensive side better than we were at Christmas."
South Greene's defensive pressure created turnovers all night, leading to layups and kick-outs for 3-pointers in transition on the offensive end.
The Lady Rebels knocked down 15 3s. Sophomore Ryleigh Gregg hit five shots beyond the arc and scored a game-high 20 points, while junior Hailey Brooks also sank five 3s and finished with 17 points en route to being named tourney MVP.
"The growth we've had out of our underclassmen this year is really going to help us moving forward," Coach Gregg said. "Early injuries kind of thrusted those girls into a three- or four-person rotation. They've all matured a little bit and that's starting to pay off.
"I didn't realize Ryleigh had 20 until we were looking at the scorebook. But that's the way it's been all year – we've had a plethora of scorers who can score 20-plus. We're not trying to be stingy, run it through one person. We just kind of go to the hot hand. If they're hitting, we're going to try to run the playbook through them."
South Greene senior Jordyn Roderick added 12 points, including two 3s, while sophomore point guard Madison Hensley had seven points, nine assists and seven rebounds.
Freshman Kortnei Bailey hit two 3s for six points, and sophomore Kaydence Marshall buried South Greene's final 3 from the right wing for the Lady Rebels' biggest lead, 70-34, with 3:14 to play.
Brooks drained four 3s and Roderick hit her two in the first quarter as South Greene jumped to a 23-8 lead.
Gregg hit twice beyond the arc and Brooks hit another to help South Greene to a 38-17 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, Gregg hit two more 3s and Bailey hit one as the Lady Rebels surged to a 58-32 lead.
Chuckey-Doak (17-14) got 10 points, including two 3s, from Courtnee Jones. Saniah Atchison hit two 3s and finished with seven points, while Hayleigh Hensley added six points.
"We got off to a lackluster start tonight," said Chuckey-Doak coach Kyle Donahue. "Against Hampton, we pushed out 9-0 and were able to gain some confidence in that game. South Greene put a press on us that we really didn't handle very well. That starts with me. I didn't get us in position and ready for that. And any time you start slow against a hot shooting team, it's going to be tough."
The Lady Knights will host Union County (14-15) in the Region 1-2A tournament at 7 p.m. Friday.
"I think our expectation is raised," Donahue said. "We expected to be in the district championship game. Very few people outside of our team expected us to be here.
"The credit goes to the girls. They've worked hard. They've busted their tails and gotten better every day. And the expectations have grown as we've gotten farther down the road. We're going to watch some tape and figure out a game plan for Union County."
ALL TOURNAMENT TEAM
The District 1-2A All-Tournament Team: South Greene – Hailey Brooks (MVP), Jordyn Roderick, Ryleigh Gregg, Haley Susong; Chuckey-Doak – Hayleigh Taylor, Saniah Atchison, Courtnee Jones; West Greene – Madi Brown, Taylor Lawson; Happy Valley – Kadie Bailey.
ALL CONFERENCE TEAM
3 Rivers All-Conference Team: South Greene – Madison Hensley, Hailey Brooks, Ryleigh Gregg, Haley Susong, Ari Hoese, Jordyn Roderick; Chuckey-Doak – Saniah Atchison, Kennedy Brown, Taliah Johnson; Happy Valley – Kadie Bailey, Marcida Moore, Mailey Guy; West Greene – Kinsley Ellenburg, Taylor Lawson; Johnson County – Peyton Gentry; Coach of the Year – Kyle Donahue, Chuckey-Doak; Player of the Year – Jordyn Roderick, South Greene; Defensive Player of the Year – Marcida Moore, Happy Valley; Underclassman of the Year – Ryleigh Gregg, South Greene.