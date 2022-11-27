BLUFF CITY — All shooters are going to go through dry spells, games where the rim seemingly has a lid tighter than a new jar of pickles.
But the drought that hit the South Greene Lady Rebels in the second quarter of a 63-48 loss to West Ridge in the Food City Thanksgiving Classic on Saturday was historic.
The Lady Rebels went 0-for-16 from the field in the quarter and were held scoreless in a period for the first time coach Stephen Gregg can remember in his 13 years at the helm.
"I told them at halftime that was probably a South Greene record," Gregg said. "No team I've had before today had ever went blank in a quarter and I've coached basketball for 25 years (at South Greene and Nolachuckey Elementary). That's a first for me."
If the basketball gods were toying with the Lady Rebels in the second quarter, they were especially cruel when sophomore guard Madison Hensley put up a 3-pointer from the left wing just after the halftime buzzer sounded that found nothing but net.
Officials waved off the basket, leaving South Greene in the hole 36-15 going to the locker room.
The Lady Rebels' shooting woes seemed to stem from West Ridge's length.
With eight players standing at least 5-foot-10, including three starters 6-foot or taller, the Lady Wolves were bigger at every position and used a wide 2-3 zone, jumping at South Greene's shooters on the perimeter.
"That kind of altered our shots. We started shooting it different," Gregg said. "We were afraid to go attack the zone because of their length.
"We've got to get people slashing and attacking. Just because West Ridge was big didn't mean they were great. They had defensive faults. We just didn't get enough penetration and attacking them."
The Lady Rebels aren't the only team that has had trouble with West Ridge's length. On Wednesday in the Classic, the Lady Wolves held smaller Unaka to just a free throw in the second quarter en route to a 59-22 win.
South Greene struggled to dial it in at the start of the game as well on Saturday, missing its first seven shots of the first quarter to dig a six-point deficit. But the Lady Rebels hit seven of their final 10 shots in the quarter, including a 3-pointer from Haley Susong that tied the game 15-15 at the end of the period.
West Ridge hit 52 percent (14-of-27) of its shots in the first half, including 61 percent (8-of-13) in the second quarter.
Fallon Taylor knocked down three 3-pointers for West Ridge in the second period. She opened the frame with a 3 to break the 15-15 tie and closed the frame with a 3 from the left corner to push the Lady Wolves to the 36-15 lead at halftime.
West Ridge took its largest lead, 45-18, on a jumper in the lane from Taylor midway through the third quarter.
South Greene, though, outscored West Ridge 33-27 in the second half and cut the lead to 54-40 on a steal and layup by Jordyn Roderick at the 4:12 mark of the fourth quarter.
West Ridge's Alexis Hood, a 6-foot-2 junior, killed that momentum when she rebounded her own miss standing flat-footed between two Lady Rebels, scored, was fouled and sank the ensuing free throw to put the Lady Wolves ahead 57-40 with 3:57 to play.
South Greene cut the lead to 14 again, 59-45, on a 3-pointer from Hailey Brooks with 2:35 left but got no closer.
Outside of the 0-for-16 in the second quarter and the 0-for-7 at the start of the first quarter, South Greene shot 44 percent (20-of-45) from the floor. Add in the 0-for streaks, though, and the Lady Rebels shot just 29 percent (20-of-68) for the game.
"It's hard to come back on anybody when you spot them a 21-0 run like we did in the second quarter and don't score for over 10 minutes," said Gregg, whose Lady Rebels fall to 3-2. "But I was proud of their effort not to quit. We won the second half, but it's just hard to come back when you go that long without scoring."
For the game, West Ridge shot 44 percent (24-of-54) from the floor and 67 percent (12-of-18) from the free-throw line. South Greene hit just 37 percent (3-of-8) from the line.
West Ridge, now 3-4, outrebounded South Greene 37-30. The Lady Wolves had 22 turnovers, while the Lady Rebels had 20.
Roderick led South Greene with 14 points. Hensley and Brooks each had 11 points, and Emma Cutshall finished with nine.
West Ridge's Lilly Bates, a 6-4 junior, led all scorers with 19 points. Taylor finished with 15 points and Hood had 10 for the Lady Wolves.
South Greene plays at David Crockett on Tuesday.