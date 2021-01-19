HAMPTON — The South Greene girls brought lock-down defense to snow-covered Carter County on Monday and completely shut down Hampton to collect a lopsided road win.
South Greene allowed just one point in the first quarter on the way to a 58-29 win.
“This is usually a tough environment to come into, and I felt like we took control early,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “I’ve been preaching how important it is to start with defense, and as the season has gone on our defense has gotten a little more stingy. It’s good to see us make some improvements as we move forward.”
It took a while for the Lady Rebels’ offense to warm up, but their full-court pressure seemed to flabbergast the Lady Bulldogs as they struggled to even cross the mid-court stripe in the opening minutes.
When they did get shot opportunities they were rushed and from tough angles, and the Lady Rebels seemed to win the race to every rebound. Hampton was held scoreless for the first 7:39 and it took 2:29 into the second quarter before the Lady Bulldogs made a field goal.
Haley Kells got the night’s scoring started with a transition layup. Kiley Collins then sank her first of six 3-pointers before stealing the ball at mid court and taking it the other way for a layup.
Collins led South Greene with 22 points and is now five from scoring her 1,000th point as a Lady Rebel.
“That was good for Kiley,” Gregg said. “She had some more good looks tonight because they played a zone. The girls were looking for her, too. They knew she had the hot hand and tried to find her. A lot of nights Kiley gets face guarded, and I think she enjoyed the type of defense Hampton played tonight.”
The opening period ended with South Greene leading 13-1.
Collins started the second quarter with a 3-pointer and then stole the ball before the Lady Bulldogs could reach their end of the floor. She pushed the ball ahead to Kells, who tapped it off the glass.
Ava Clark stretched South Greene’s lead to 20-1 with 6:11 to play in the first half.
Hampton’s Madison McClain finally dropped in a shot for the Lady Bulldogs with 5:51 left in the half.
Lindsey Jenkins put in four points as part of a 6-0 outburst from Hampton that closed the gap to 26-10.
Collins then hit from deep three times in the final 1:25 to give the Lady Rebels a 35-10 lead at halftime.
In the second half, the Lady Rebels backed off on defense and mixed in their bench more heavily, which allowed Hampton to keep pace.
Jayden Merriweather scored seven points in the third quarter and gave South Greene its largest lead to that point at 50-21 when she struck from behind the arc with 35 seconds left in the quarter. Collins put in five points in the period.
Hampton’s Taylor Berry and Destini Milhorn both hit 3-pointers in the quarter to lead the Lady Bulldogs as South Greene’s lead stretched to 50-24.
The Lady Rebels’ lead reached 30 points at 54-24 when Clark scored in the paint, then with 45 seconds left Clark gave South Greene its biggest lead at 58-26.
South Greene’s Addison Williams grabbed 12 rebounds to go with eight points, and she also had three blocks. Kells contributed six steals to go with seven points.
South Greene 13 22 15 8 — 58
Hampton 1 9 14 5 — 29
South Greene: Collins 22, Merriweather 9, Clark 8, Williams 8, Kells 7, Mullins 4.
Hampton: Jenkins 9, McClain 8, Berry 5, Henry 3, Milhorn 3, Guty 1.
BOYS Hampton 76, South Greene 68
The South Greene boys fought hard and briefly took the lead late, but ultimately ran out of gas.
The second half started with South Greene trailing 44-34, but the Rebels fought hard to turn that around.
Jay Higgins scored South Greene’s first seven points of the third quarter and narrowed the gap to 48-41.
Two free throws by Aydan Hawk followed by two more from Higgins in a 36-second span made it a one possession game at 49-47 with 3:09 left in the period.
With 1:16 left, another free toss by Higgins made it 52-51. And with 18 seconds left, Higgins hit from behind the arc to tie things 54-54.
Preston Bailey ended the period with a charity toss that put the Rebels in front 55-54, their first lead since the 2:58 mark of the first quarter.
South Greene stayed in front through the early portion of the fourth quarter. But with 5:41 to play, Parker Henry tied the game 60-60, and then two free tosses by Morgan Lyons made the score 62-60. Hampton led the rest of the night.
The Rebels, who used a six-man rotation most of the night, struggled to get shots to fall down the stretch and went 5:35 between made field goals as Hampton continued to pull away.
The night started with nine lead changes in the first quarter, but Hampton was able to take control when Dalton Holsclaw drained a 3-pointer for a 15-13 lead. Holsclaw followed by being fouled on another trey attempt and making all three free tosses. He then sank a trey from the corner for a 21-13 Hampton lead.
Bailey broke the streak with a triple for the Rebels, but Hampton took a 24-16 lead into the second quarter.
The second quarter began with Bailey sinking a straight-away triple before Isaac Hoese hit from deep twice to get South Greene within 26-25.
The Rebels got within 30-29 with 4:23 left in the half when Hawk stole the ball at mid court and moved it ahead to Luke Myers for a layup.
After that, Hampton’s Lyons got hot and scored 10 points to close the half while pushing the Bulldogs’ lead to 44-34.
Lyons led all scorers with 27 points. Higgins dropped in 23 points for South Greene, Hawk added 12 and Myers put in 10.
South Greene 16 18 21 13 — 68
Hampton 24 20 10 22 — 76
South Greene: Higgins 23, Hawk 12, Myers 10, Fillers 9, Bailey 7, Hoese 6, Hartman 1.
Hampton: Lyons 27, Holsclaw 9, Henry 8, Campbell 8, McCurry 5, Whitehead 4, Burleson 4, Vines 2, Hicks 1, Harrison 1.