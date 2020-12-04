The South Greene girls shared the ball and got everybody involved on Friday night as they took down Cumberland Gap to start District 2-2A play.
The Lady Rebels put three in double figures, while everyone in the lineup scored and they assisted on 18 of 24 made field goals to earn a 72-40 win.
“I’m very pleased with the effort we gave tonight,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “We have struggled in that area lately, but tonight there was a lot to brag about. We were sharing the ball tonight and that was fun to see. We hit some early threes and often threes, and it was good to see all of the girls contribute.”
Haley Kells and Kiley Collins led South Greene with 16 points apiece, while Amelia Mullins had one of her best games as a Lady Rebel with 15 points and eight rebounds.
It took South Greene a little while to get warmed up, but once it did the Lady Rebels were white hot from behind the arc in the opening period.
Collins took 2:37 of the first quarter to get the Lady Rebels on the board for the first time when she hit a triple from the left wing.
Kells followed with another bomb and then Collins hit her second of four 3-pointers to give South Greene a 9-6 lead with 3:32 left in the period. The Lady Rebels led the rest of the night.
Mullins knocked one down from deep along the right wing to give South Greene a 16-8 advantage.
Cumberland Gap finished the first quarter by scoring four points in the final 15 seconds as the frame closed with South Greene leading 16-12.
Jayden Merriweather came off the bench in the second quarter and was an instant boost to the Lady Rebels’ defense as they allowed just six points and two field goals in the period.
“We didn’t want to get in a half-court game with them because they are so big on the inside,” Gregg said. “We dialed up more full-court pressure and forced them into some turnovers. I felt like we crashed the boards well, and then Jayden got four steals in the second quarter to spark that defense.”
South Greene turned turnovers into quick offense the other way. The Lady Rebels started the second quarter on an 11-0 run in which Merriweather got to the rim for four points and a 27-12 lead.
Collins pushed the lead to 35-15 when she ripped a straight-away trey with 2:17 left.
Ava Clark made a pair at the charity stripe with four seconds remaining to send South Greene to intermission leading 42-18.
The second half started with Cumberland Gap’s Abigail Garner scoring six points in the paint, and on the other end Collins, Mullins and Kells all knocked down triples on the way to a 53-24 South Greene advantage.
The third quarter ended with Merriweather throwing an inbound pass the length of the floor to an unguarded Kells for a 57-28 lead.
With 5:30 left in the game, Jordyn Roderick hit from the outside to put South Greene in front 64-28 to start a running clock the rest of the night.
South Greene finished with 12 3-pointers while shooting 55 percent from beyond the arc. Five Lady Rebels hit a 3-pointer.
South Greene 16 26 15 15 — 72
Cumberland Gap 12 6 10 12 — 40
South Greene: Kells 16, Collins, 16, Mullins 15, Roderick 8, Merriweather 7, Woods 4, Williams 2, Susong 2, Clark 2.
Cumberland Gap:Garner 18, A. Fultz 7, Kems 6, Cole 3, Glover 2, Hinckley 2, K. Fultz 2.
BOYS South Greene 67 Cumberland Gap 49
The South Greene boys looked sloppy at times, but they never stopped grinding.
“We started slow. Our shooting was awful, but we put a little fire in their hind ends and they came out in the second half and did what we needed to do,” South Greene coach Terry Hoese said. “We don’t have the greatest basketball players in the world, but I would take them any day because they have heart. They play hard and they scrap every night.”
The Panthers scored the first six points of the night, but with 4:44 left in the first quarter Aydan Hawk hit a corner 3 to put South Greene in front 7-6.
Cumberland Gap answered with a 3-pointer from Jon Graves and jumper from Clint Crockett to go back in front 11-9.
The first quarter finished with Ty Bailey putting back a miss by Jay Higgins for a 15-12 South Greene lead.
The Panthers started the second quarter with buckets from Braden Ellison and Graves to regain the lead at 16-15.
The Rebels then locked down on defense and started crashing the boards to go on a 12-0 run to take a 27-16 lead.
Luke Myers, Chandler Fillers and Bailey all scored on second-chance opportunities in the run.
The first half finished with South Greene leading 29-20.
For much of the third quarter, the teams traded baskets as South Greene’s lead fluctuated between five and seven points. That was until a 1:35 stretch that Isaac Hoese, Preston Bailey and Higgins all hit from behind the arc to put South Greene in front 51-33.
The Rebels lead reached 58-35 with 6:18 left to play when Preston Bailey knocked down a 3-pointer from the wing.
A turn-around jumper by Hayden Birdwell gave South Greene its biggest lead at 63-39 with 3:45 to play.
South Greene 15 14 22 16 — 67
Cumberland Gap 11 9 13 16 — 49
South Greene: Myers 13, Bailey 12, Hawk 8, Bailey 8, Fillers 8, Hoese 7, Higgins 5, Winter 3, Birdwell 2, Thornburg 1.
Cumberland Gap: Graves 11, Ellison 10, Templin 8, lawson 6, Powers 5, Hinckley 3, Peterson 2.