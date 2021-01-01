Due to a few COVID-19 cancellations the South Greene girls took the floor for the first time in 24 days on Friday night, and had a rough outing against a tough Grainger squad.
The Lady Rebels struggled to shoot the ball, and could not keep pace with the District 2-AA leading Lady Grizzlies as they fell 62-34.
“We just came back to practice on Monday and tried to play tonight against one of the top teams in our league. Things just didn’t go our way,” Gregg said. “I felt like we got gassed early and often. After the first quarter this looked like it was going to be a good ball game. But as the game went on we just didn’t make shots.”
Gregg had no complaints how his team started the game as they brought energy on the defensive end and turned that into a quick 7-0 lead.
In that opening stretch Jayden Merriweather twice hit from behind the arc, while South Greene forced three turnovers and did not allow Grainger to attempt a shot.
A steal under the basket by Addison Williams led to a layup and a 9-2 South Greene lead, but then Grainger scored the next 10 points.
Lauren Longmire scored five around the basket for the Lady Grizzles before Matty Tanner capped the run with a three-pointer.
Haley Kells finished the quarter with a break-away layup for the Lady Rebels, but Grainger held a 12-11 lead going to the second frame.
In the second quarter it seemed like someone put a lid over the Lady Rebels’ rim, as they kept getting good looks in the paint, but almost nothing fell through.
“We can’t miss those types of shots and beat a team like Grainger,” Gregg said. “At halftime I told them that we were still in it, and that the shots would eventually fall, but they really didn’t. I almost felt like we were cursed. Maybe Grainger’s length had something to do with it, I really don’t know.”
Kells did start the quarter with a jumper from the short corner that gave South Greene the lead back at 13-12. She then cut Grainger’s lead to one point at 16-15 with steal she took the other way, but South Greene would not make a field goal over the final 5:16 of the first half.
Grainger got three pointers from Longmire and Audrey Stratton, and four points from Alia Maloney during South Greene’s scoring drought to take a 29-17 lead into halftime.
The scoring did not pick up for South Greene in the third quarter as it managed just a layup from Williams and a free throw from Merriweather in the first 6:47 of the quarter.
With 4:09 left in the third quarter Longmire hit from behind the arc again as Grainger’s lead reached 41-20.
Kiley Collins did manage to put in a pair of three-pointers over the final 1:13 to cut the Lady Grizzlies’ lead to 43-26.
Grainger scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter with Tanner sinking a triple from the corner and Longmire taking the a pair of steals the other way for four points.
Ava Clark broke the streak by tapping one off of the glass, and Merriweather put in a jumper from the top of the key after Amelia Mullins came up with a steal to narrow the margin to 54-30.
Grainger’s bench then scored six points in 47 seconds to go in front by 30 points at 62-32 before Clark scored the final points of the night just before time expired.
South Greene 11 6 9 8 34
Grainger 12 17 14 19 62
South Greene: Merriweather 11, Kells 8, Collins 6, Clark 4, Williams 3, Roderick 2
Grainger: Longmire 17, To. Rutherford 11, Tanner 8, Mi. Hurst 6, Maloney 6, Ta. Rutherford 4, Stratton 2, Sneed 2, Ma. Hurst 2, Barker 2, Hayynes 1.