The South Greene volleyball team had to shake off a disappointing loss from the day before, but they came into Tuesday more focused and looked more like a team that is ready to make another deep postseason run beginning next week.
After taking a five-set loss against Greeneville on Monday, the Lady Rebels made sure Tuesday’s match with West Greene was never in doubt in a 25-13, 25-5, 25-9 win.
“I thought our focus was really there tonight and that is good to see after a tough loss the day before,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “You hate to lose that one yesterday, but sometimes before the tournament that can be a good thing. With a young team we have to build that hunger, we have to build that killer instinct. Maybe we saw some more of that today.”
The Lady Rebels have one more game left in the regular season, a trip to Hancock County on Thursday, and then the focus will shift to a run at a 12th consecutive state tournament. That run will start next week at Happy Valley where the Lady Rebels will be the top seed in the District 1-A tournament.
“Our big focus is going to be on defensive positioning,” Gregg said. “We have to praise them when they get it right and give them feedback when they are not. We need that to be a habit. If we can get them to lock down their responsibilities then they can trust each other, and that is what we need.
“They have some bad habits that we have to work out. Right now we are really preaching the little things that can make a big difference as we get deeper into the postseason.”
Tuesday started with West Greene scoring the first point on an error, but then the Lady Rebels quickly reeled off the next nine points. Addison Williams slammed three kills in the run, while Sydney Gentry had an ace and eight service points.
West Greene then mixed a pair of kills from Madison Greenlee with a handful of errors as South Greene’s lead climbed to 14-6.
Three more kills from Williams in a four-point stretch gave the Lady Rebels a 20-10 lead. South Greene then got a kill and an ace from Mackenzie Niston on the way to a 25-13 win.
In the second game, West Greene took the first two points when a pair of kill attempts by the Lady Rebels sailed beyond the end line. After that not much went the Lady Buffaloes’ way.
Jordyn Roderick went on a 12-serve streak in which Williams had five kills while Niston had a tip and kill.
An error broke the streak and then Kinsley Ellenburg came up with a kill to narrow the gap to 14-4.
Macey Snapp gave South Greene a 20-4 lead at the service line before a block by Alex Bergquist completed the Lady Rebels’ 25-5 win.
In the third game, South Greene jumped in front 6-1 with Haley Kells collecting a kill and a block.
Kills by Ellenburg and Carley Woodby and an ace by Kaleigh Douthat closed the gap to 8-4.
Roderick then put down two kills and South Greene’s lead reached 13-4.
With Roderick at the service line, Kells put down a pair of kills and the Lady Rebels went in front 20-5.
South Greene kept swinging to the finish, and while it gave away a few points on kill errors, Williams powered home two of the final three points for a 25-9 win.