JONESBOROUGH — South Greene girls basketball coach Stephen Gregg must be a heckuva motivator.
Whatever Gregg said to junior guard Emma Cutshall during halftime at David Crockett on Tuesday night worked wonders.
Cutshall scored 21 of her game-high 23 points in the second half as the Lady Rebels knocked off previously unbeaten David Crockett 64-56.
“I had to have a little talk with her, remind her to settle in,” Gregg said. “Emma’s a good player who’s worked really hard in the offseason to better herself, her game. I just feel like she’s been putting pressure on herself, so we just talked about breaking a little bit of that pressure.
“Whatever she did the second half, we expect from now on. Just settling in, making the right reads.”
South Greene snaps a two-game skid and improves to 4-2. While Cutshall led the way in scoring, Gregg was pleased with the overall performance by the Lady Rebels against a Crockett team that was averaging 71 points per game going into Tuesday.
South Greene shot 42 percent (20-of-48) from the floor, 73 percent (19-of-26) from the free throw line and turned the ball over just 10 times.
Crockett shot 39 percent (20-of-51) from the floor, 64 percent (9-of-14) from the free throw line and had 16 turnovers.
“We took care of the ball. Late in the game, we revisited our holding pattern, handled pressure better and made some free throws,” Gregg said. “I was pleased that we only had 10 turnovers for the game because Crockett likes to play fast. In a game like that, you’re not playing a lot of kids and the ones out there are losing their legs and then their decision making goes. So, I feel like 10 turnovers in an up-tempo game like that is pretty solid.”
South Greene never trailed and turned back runs by Crockett (5-1) in the second, third and fourth quarters.
South Greene’s Hailey Brooks knocked down a 3-pointer and scored nine of her 16 points, and Jordyn Roderick hit a 3 and scored six of her 17 points in the first quarter as the Lady Rebels jumped to a 17-8 lead.
At the 2:50 mark of the quarter, Cutshall fed Brooks for a layup that gave South Greene its biggest lead, 17-3.
Midway through the second quarter, Crockett’s Brylee Tullock dropped in a mid-range jumper that sparked an 11-0 run that pulled the Lady Pioneers even 23-23.
Aaliyah Story scored six points in the spurt, including a layup that tied it 23-23 with 1:49 to play in the half.
South Greene closed the half with two free throws and a 3-pointer from Roderick off an assist from Cutshall for a 28-23 lead.
Cutshall scored 12 points in the third quarter, including a 3-pointer from the top of the key that pushed South Greene to a 47-37 lead at the 1:08 mark of the period.
Crockett answered with a free throw from Lacey Bird and a layup from Hailey Wilson to pull within 47-40 at the end of the third.
Tullock got Crockett within 47-42 on a layup to start the fourth quarter, but South Greene knocked down six free throws – four from Cutshall, two from Madison Hensley – to go back up by double digits, 53-42.
Crockett got within five three times with under two minutes to play, first on a 3-pointer from Byrd, then on a layup from Tullock and finally on two free throws from Tullock with 35 seconds left that made it 61-56.
That’s as close as Crockett got, though, as South Greene got a free throw from Cutshall and two more from Brooks for the 64-56 final.
“When you can hit free throws down the stretch, take care of the ball and secure a lead, it’s a good feeling as a coach,” Gregg said. “They bettered themselves from the last time we were in that situation.
“... This win just has a very good feel to it because Crockett is a very good team. They’re going to have a great season.”
South Greene will host University High on Thursday.
BOYS DAVID CROCKETT 72 SOUTH GREEN 65, OT
South Greene played perhaps its best game thus far this season, but was disrupted by foul trouble late and dropped to 2-3.
South Greene junior guard Cooper Kelley drained eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points.
After Kelley hit a 3 from the left wing to give South Greene a 63-60 lead with 1:10 to play in regulation, Crockett’s Kolby Jones matched him with a 3 from the left wing at the other end to tie it 63-63 and send the game to overtime.
South Greene, which turned the ball over 10 times from the fourth quarter on, mustered just two free throws from T.J. Buckner in the extra frame.
Crockett’s Colin Beason, meanwhile, scored five of his 28 points in overtime, including a 3-pointer following a South Greene turnover that gave the Pioneers the lead for good, 68-65, with 1:41 to play.
“We played really well. I can’t fault the effort tonight. That’s what we’ve been missing,” said South Greene coach Terry Hoese. “Games like this prepare you for when they count. I know this is a loss, but I’m talking conference games and district and regional tournaments down the road. I think a game like this is good for us.”
Over the final 2:24 of the first quarter, Kelley hit three 3s in a personal 11-0 run to erase a seven-point Crockett lead and push the Rebels to a 15-11 advantage.
South Greene took its biggest lead, 24-16, on a 3 by Kelley from the left corner at the 4:56 mark of the second quarter.
Beason hit a 3 and scored eight points in a 10-5 Crockett run that pulled the Pioneers within 31-29 at halftime.
With the game tied at 40 late in the third, South Greene closed the period with a 6-0 run capped by a 3 from Kelley from the left wing to take a 45-40 lead.
The Rebels matched their biggest lead, 48-40, on a 3 from Zane Winter from the left corner at the outset of the fourth quarter.
But with starters Buckner, Jase Roderick and Hayden Birdwell all in foul trouble, things unraveled for the Rebels.
Buckner finished with 15 points for South Greene. Roderick had eight and Birdwell had seven, including a two-fisted dunk off a fast break early in the fourth.
Jacob Arnold added 14 points and Reagan Cash had 10 for Crockett (4-3).
South Greene shot 34 percent (21-of-62) from the floor and 68 percent (13-of-19) from the free throw line. Crockett shot 45 percent (23-of-51) from the floor – 59 percent (10-of-17) from the fourth quarter on – and 57 percent (13-of-23) from the line.
South Greene outrebounded Crockett 37-29. Each team finished with 21 turnovers, but the Pioneers turned it over just four times from the fourth quarter on.
South Greene will host University High on Thursday.