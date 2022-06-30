PRINCETON, W.Va. — A two-RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning by Jalen DeBose gave Princeton the lead.
The Whistlepigs never looked back, knocking off the Greeneville Flyboys, 4-3, on Wednesday night.
The contest began with a bang for the Flyboys (12-13). Dub Gleed hit his first home run of the season 370 feet over the right field wall at Hunnicut Park to give Greeneville the early 1-0 lead.
Not to be outdone, Beau Ankeney hit his third home run of the season in the top of the second inning, a line drive that went 373 feet and over the right field wall and pushed the advantage to 2-0.
After a leadoff triple by DeBose, the Whistlepigs (11-14) answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the third. Woody Hadeen reached on an error by Ankeney and brought DuBose home, cutting the lead to 2-1.
In the bottom of the fourth, DeBose came up big again for the Pigs with an RBI single to score Gardner Lawrence and tie the game up at two runs apiece.
Gleed continued his big day at the plate in the top of the fifth. His RBI double brought home Myles Smith and Greeneville retook the lead 3-2.
After Jordan Hamberg walked the first two batters and hit another to load the bases, DeBose once again came through for Princeton, this time with a two-run double to push the Whistlepigs ahead, 4-3.
The Princeton bullpen then closed out the contest with authority. Deaton Oak and Mikal Goods combined to go four innings, giving up two hits and striking out three to close out the game for the Whistlepigs.
DeBose finished the game for Princeton going 4-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Gleed led Greeneville at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored.
Oak (1-0) earned the win, going three innings giving up two hits and striking out two. Goods earned his second save of the season, closing out the game with a strike out in the ninth inning.
Hamberg (1-1) was handed the loss, giving up two runs off one hit, walking two and striking out four in two innings. Finn Wall started the contest, giving up two runs off six hits, walking four and striking out three. Carson Jacobs closed out the contest, striking out the side in the top of the eighth inning.
UP NEXT
The Flyboys return home for a two-game set against the Elizabethton River Riders on Thursday.