South Greene’s offense struggled for much of Thursday, as penalties, drops, missed blocks and turnovers stalled drive after drive.
But with one last chance, everything seemed to click for the Rebels (3-0) as they marched down the field to take the lead with 1:21 remaining before beating Cocke County (1-2) 10-7.
“If we didn’t shoot ourselves in the foot all night this one isn’t 10-7,” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said. “But we are young, and this builds character. We needed this type of game, and we needed to learn how to win this type of game.
“We know nothing is guaranteed this season, so we are going to enjoy this one. But we also saw a lot that we need to fix.”
With 3:44 left, Cocke County’s Jesus Campos missed a 43-yard field that gave the ball to South Greene facing a 7-0 deficit with 80-yards to gain.
The Rebels quickly moved the ball past midfield, using three plays that each gained at least 12 yards.
Quarterback Luke Myers then moved the ball to the Cocke County 25-yard line with a powerful run straight up the middle.
A 14-yard pickup by Myers got the ball down to the 1-yard line before the junior signal caller kept it again. This time he took off hard to the right and stretched across the goal line for South Greene’s first points of the night.
The Rebels made the quick decision to go for two points and the lead. They lined up in a swinging-gate formation with seven players wide to the left, one to the right, while Myers and Preston Bailey stood behind the center.
With Cocke County out of sorts, Myers moved to the right and pitched to Bailey, who got across the goal line for an 8-7 lead.
“We weren’t playing for overtime,” Jones said. “We were going for it, and we feel like our two-point plays are pretty good. A lot of people read the newspaper so I don’t want to talk about what we are looking for there, but we have a lot of options right there and we feel pretty good about them.”
On the ensuing kickoff, John Norton slipped at the 15-yard line, which left the Big Red with 85 yards to go to regain the lead.
On second down Roman Stewart was tied up in the backfield by Corey Houser on a screen. The back slipped out of the tackle, but retreated into the end zone where he was tripped up for a safety and a 10-7 South Greene lead.
Cocke County attempted and recovered an onside kick on the safety kick, but on the very next play Jalen Ingram picked off Baylor Baxter to seal the game for the Rebels.
It was Ingram’s second interception of the night. The first came deep in Rebels’ territory and ended what had been a promising drive by Cocke County.
South Greene’s defense played big all night. It gave up one big play for a touchdown, but other than that Cocke County had trouble moving the ball.
The Rebels gave up 136 yards and intercepted Baxter three times.
“We felt like defense was going to be our forte this year,” Jones said. “Tonight they kept us in it. Really we just gave up one big play. If they keep playing like that we’ll be OK.”
South Greene’s offense produced 225 yards. Myers ran for 96 yards and threw for 92. The Rebels were penalized 12 times for 76 yards.
Cocke County’s lone score came with 7:30 left in the third quarter. The Big Red went to their bag of tricks and receiver Keaston Jackson lobbed a reverse pass to Jesse Sauceman for a 37-yard score.
Next week is a big one for the Rebels as they travel to West Greene for the Battle of the Milk Can.