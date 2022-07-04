Few people hurt from Greeneville’s 2021 state quarterfinal loss as badly as Mason Laws.
All he could do was watch from the sideline, as the top-ranked Greene Devils saw their season end two weeks too soon.
Laws ranked third on the team in receiving last season with 23 catches for 473 yards and six touchdowns. But in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs, Laws suffered a sprained ankle against South-Doyle, prematurely ending his junior campaign. Not just in football, but basketball too.
“It took a while,” Laws said of his recovery. “I missed the whole basketball season just doing ankle work trying to build the strength back in it. It took about two or three months.”
But those months haven’t gone to waste, judging from Greeneville’s final 7-on-7 before dead period.
Against Sevier County, the vast majority of Greeneville’s big plays seemed to involve Laws. He caught a team-high six passes on offense, mostly across the middle with a pair of out routes late.
“It feels good to be out here again,” Laws said. “This is my favorite thing to do.”
And much like his junior year, don’t expect Laws to leave the field much this fall. At safety, he intercepted three passes by the Smoky Bears, matching his 2021 season total.
Granted, the Greene Devils played the 7-on-7 without two of their top receivers in Adjatay Dabbs and Jayquan Price. But Laws knows Greeneville will call his name often in the passing game, especially with a new backfield.
“It’s a lot different this year,” Laws said. “We had a big time running back (Mason Gudger) last year, and all of our receivers needed to get touches. This year, the receiving corps switched up a lot. I know I’m going to get the ball a lot more, so I know I need to make bigger plays.”
With the graduation of Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Dabbs is Greeneville’s top returning receiver statistically with 28 catches for 573 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Price caught seven balls for 186 yards and three scores. Both are expected to return after dead period.
Another upside for Laws and his teammates, they’ll have familiar faces at quarterback in senior Brady Quillen and junior Corbin Cannon.
For Laws, the pain of that November upset loss at Burley Stadium still lingers. Greeneville’s last state quarterfinal win came in its 2018 state championship run, Laws’ eighth grade year.