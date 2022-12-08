Tusculum’s Inady Legiste recorded 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Pioneers to a 64-61 South Atlantic Conference win over UVA Wise on Wednesday night at Pioneer Arena.
Tusculum (4-1, 1-1 SAC) had two chances to put the game away late in the contest, but a scrappy effort by the Cavaliers (6-2, 0-1 SAC) kept the outcome in doubt to the very end. For Tusculum, it was its ninth consecutive victory over UVA Wise.
It was Legiste’s fourth consecutive double-double, becoming the first Pioneer to achieve the feat since Chase Mounce had four in a row in the 2014-15 campaign. He went 9-of-11 from the field with a 3-pointer and 3-of-4 from the free throw line. He also dished out three assists and blocked two shots.
TU’s Connor Jordan added 14 points, five assists and four steals in his 35 minutes of action. Joshua Scott tallied eight markers as he made 4-of-5 from the floor.
Tusculum shot 48.1 percent from the field, despite only making 2-of-21 from 3-point territory (9.5%). The Pioneers connected on 24-of-33 inside the 3-point arch for a blistering 72.7 percent.
UVA Wise was led by Ben Bryson’s 16 points, which included four 3-pointers. Luke Lawson scored 12 points and hauled in seven rebounds, while Rron Ukaj posted 10 points in the loss.
The Tusculum defense limited Wise’s league-leading offense to 29 points under its seasonal average (90.3 ppg) as the Cavaliers shot 35 percent in the contest (24-of-69).
The Cavs’ Bradley Dean, who entered the game at the SAC’s leading scorer (19.7), was held to a season low seven points on 2-of-12 shooting, including 1-of-6 from downtown. Dean led the visitors with nine rebounds and also posted four assists and three steals.
Legiste made one of two free throws with 2:54 to play to give Tusculum a 61-59 lead. He then converted a Scott offensive rebound into a bucket with just over a minute remaining to make it 63-59.
The Cavaliers missed its next two shots but Lawson came up with his fourth offensive rebound and followed with a layup to trim the deficit to 63-61 with 31.2 seconds remaining.
Tusculum’s Connor Jordan was fouled and went to the line for the one-and bonus with 23.9 seconds left. He made the first but missed the second for his first miss at the foul line this season, ending a string of 18 in a row.
UVA Wise got the rebound and called a timeout with 19.2 seconds remaining. Out of the timeout, the Cavs never got a shot off as KJ Crump came up with the steal and dribbled into the front court and was fouled with 7.7 seconds remaining.
Crump missed the front end of the bonus and Lawson once again came up with the rebound. He would get off a 3-pointer at the buzzer but his shot was no good as Tusculum held on for the win.
TU finished the game with 18 assists on its 26 field goal makes while going 10-of-14 from the charity stripe. The Pioneers outscored the Cavs 36-26 in the paint and held a 40-37 edge in rebounding.
Tusculum travels to Mars Hill at 4 p.m. Saturday for a SAC game at Burt Stanford Arena.