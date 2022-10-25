Rio Little already has a solid résumé against West Greene.
Just five months ago, he converted the winning penalty kick as Chuckey-Doak topped the Buffaloes in the District 1-A soccer tournament. Little’s heroics helped the Black Knights, seeded No. 3 in the conference, eventually win the district championship after their victory over University High.
And that wasn’t the first PK he had made against West Greene in the district tournament, having done so the previous year in another Black Knight semifinal win.
Little and his senior Chuckey-Doak teammates are 2-0 against West Greene on the gridiron, 3-0 if you count a COVID win in 2020. He made five total stops, one for loss, during last year’s 32-16 win at Mosheim. But it’s not personal, just business.
“Even though we’re rivals, it’s close between a lot of the players after games,” Little noted, recalling how South Greene players socialized with the Black Knights after their game earlier this year.
But set aside the social aspect. Chuckey-Doak's seniors play in perhaps the biggest football game of their careers Friday night against the Buffaloes.
Chuckey-Doak (8-1, 3-0 Region 1-3A) is seeking its second nine-win season, as well as the best regular season record in program history. The 1992 Black Knights went 8-2 during the regular season before finishing 9-3, reaching the second round of the playoffs. Chuckey-Doak has previously won conference titles in 1992 and 2019.
“West Greene, they want the same thing, to be region champs,” Little said. “The visitor bleachers are going to be packed. Behind the fences, and everywhere, it’s going to be packed.”
LITTLE OF EVERYTHING
Whether it’s running a lap or two after practice or stretching before bed, Little has taken the necessary steps to remain conditioned. After all, he rarely leaves the field unless the Black Knights begin substituting.
Little has played everywhere his senior year, rushing for 108 yards and three touchdowns while catching 11 passes for 260 yards and three more scores.
Defensively, Little has made 92 tackles his senior year, including nine for loss with four sacks. He’s broken up seven passes and intercepted two, returning one for a touchdown against North Greene, while forcing three fumbles and recovering five along with his blocked punt against Happy Valley.
Open to playing either football or soccer at the collegiate level, Little took a football visit to Tusculum earlier this month.
And while Friday’s contest might be the biggest football game of his high school career, Little pointed to one particular game his eighth grade year at Chuckey-Doak Middle which helped plant the seeds.
“We lost a championship game, which hurt us badly,” Little recalled. “We came in our freshman year, and it was kind of a collective mindset to be like ‘Hey, let’s do something big when we become seniors.’
"It just feels like a lot of the stuff we’ve worked for is paying off … we’re happy with how it’s going, but we’re not satisfied.”