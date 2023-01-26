The Lincoln Memorial Railsplitters placed four players in double figures and withstood a fourth-quarter run from the Tusculum Pioneers for a 63-52 South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball win on Wednesday at Pioneer Arena.
Alex Smiddy finished with 19 points, and Saquita Joyner and Jordan Maney each recorded double-doubles for the Railsplitters (13-6, 6-4 SAC).
LMU won for the eighth time in 10 games and avenged a 67-38 home loss to the Pioneers on Dec. 3 despite shooting 8-for-20 (40 percent) from the foul line.
Lauren Flowers added 14 points for LMU, which led by 19 points midway through the third quarter before Tusculum rallied to within four in the fourth.
Jami Tham posted her 20th consecutive double-double for Tusculum (16-4, 7-3 SAC), finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Blayre Shultz added 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Tusculum was outrebounded 48-38 with LMU collecting eight of its 15 offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter.
The Pioneers’ 52 points are a season low and came on 34.5 percent shooting (20-for-58), which included 5-for-21 from 3-point range.
It’s Tusculum’s first loss at home this season following nine home wins.
Maney had 17 points and 12 rebounds along with three assists and three steals for Lincoln Memorial, and Joyner added 13 points and 13 rebounds.
The Railsplitters had four of their five starters play all 40 minutes but never trailed after ending the first quarter tied at 14.
Smiddy was just 6-for-20 from the field and 3-for-12 from 3-point range for the Railsplitters, who went 9-for-30 (30 percent) from long range and 23-for-65 (35.4 percent) overall in the game.
Tham’s double-double moved her into third place on the Division II list of consecutive games with a double-double, trailing only the 24 straight set by Vanessa Wilt of Cal State-San Bernardino in 2007-08 and equaled by Jamiyah Johnson of Davis & Elkins in 2019-20.
Tham also became the 18th active Division II player with 1,500 career points (now at 1,513) and the third active DII player with 1,100 career rebounds (now at 1,106).
Tusculum will host Limestone at 2 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Arena. The Saints (10-9, 5-4 SAC) were idle on Wednesday after beating UVA Wise 85-68 on Saturday, and will look for a sweep of the season series with the Pioneers following a 68-59 double-overtime win at home on Jan. 4.