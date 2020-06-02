It was far from a normal start to offseason workouts on Monday, there were no high fives, no congratulatory slaps to the back side and a lot of masked faces, but nothing could dampen the excitement local coaches and athletes had for getting back to work.
The COVID-19 pandemic closed both Greeneville City Schools and Greene County Schools in March and since then high school sports teams have been sidelined. Spring sports teams missed almost their entire seasons, Greeneville boys basketball advanced to the state tournament but did not get to play a game in the tournament, and football teams had to go without spring practice.
Coaches have encouraged their players to work on their own at home for the last two months, but on Monday teams from all five local high schools got to meet together for the first time since March 16.
“Today has been great,” Chuckey-Doak senior quarterback Matthew Palazzo said. “A few of us have been trying to get together through this, but to get back with the coaches and with everybody felt great. The restrictions will take some getting used to, wiping the balls down and things like that, but I think we are just excited to be working. We just have to make the best out of this situation.”
Instead of working out with their entire team squads are keeping groups small, with no more than 10 coaches and players working together at one time. For most schools that has meant athletes arriving in shifts and groups spreading out across the campus.
Within their groups athletes were required to keep six feet apart to meet social distancing recommendations. That was not always an easy task when dealing with teenagers who have not seen each other in two months.
All equipment had to be wiped down between uses. That included everything from footballs to barbells to tractor tires. In the weight room, where six feet of separation is harder to achieve athletes wore face coverings.
Prior to beginning workouts each player had their temperature checked and had to answer health questions to assess their potential exposure to COVID-19.
“Everything is new for the coaches and the kids right now,” West Greene head football coach Scotty Verran said. “We just have to adapt and roll with it. The spacing is probably the biggest adjustment. We have to really focus on keeping everything clean. It’s difficult to do football right now, but I’m hopeful that things will get better.”
When Verran says that everything is new, that extends beyond the new procedures. Monday was the first time he has had the opportunity to work with his players. He resigned as the head coach at South Greene in the spring and then accepted then West Greene position two weeks ago.
While a lot of activities that might normally occur during summer workouts did not happen on Monday, teams still managed to get the most out of the opportunity they did have. In the weight room athletes used less weight or worked with just body weight to avoid the need for a spotter. On the field sprints were done spread wide across football fields, and footballs were sprayed with cleaning agents between tosses. Running backs practiced taking handoffs without a ball, and quarterbacks took snaps without a center.
“We have a pretty resilient group of kids who I think were just glad to be back,” North Greene head football coach Andrew Murray said. “Nobody really knows the best way to do this, because everybody is doing it for the first time. I think we have a plan that works best for us. I think it’s worth it to try to get everybody back, while trying to keep those virus numbers down. We aren’t even going to touch a weight or a ball today. We are focusing on getting these guys reacclimatized and ready to work under our regulations.”
The TSSAA’s dead period will begin on June 22 and run through July 5. Local coaches are hopeful that coming out of the dead period their teams will be able to resume more normal activities with their entire teams together. They also hope to be able to do more competitive activities as social distancing recommendations are relaxed.