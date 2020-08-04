Excitement was in the air all around football stadiums across Greene County on Monday as practices began for the first time this offseason.
On Friday Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order 55 that allowed contact practices to begin in football and girls soccer. That meant that Monday was the first time since November that local football teams could do more than lift weights and condition, and from the sounds of shoulder pads popping joined by jovial shouts it was obvious players across the county were ready for their long wait to be over.
“It was great to get back out there again,” North Greene coach Andrew Murray said. “It was obvious that the guys were excited. We were for sure not hurting for enthusiasm. It has been like trying to hold a hunting dog back. We’ve been holding back that chain for what seems like forever, and it felt so good to let them loose today.”
Chuckey-Doak, North Greene, South Greene and West Greene all practiced for the first time on Monday.
Greeneville football had planned to workout and then practice on Monday afternoon, but was told that it would not be allowed to do so. It is unclear when the Devils will be allowed to begin practice or if the season, scheduled to begin August 21, will begin on time. The Greeneville Sun was directed to Greeneville City School’s central office for comment on the status of Greeneville High athletics on Monday, and the central office could not be reached for comment on Monday evening.
While local teams were excited to get started on Monday, there was also a sense of urgency because they have just 14 practice days before the season kickoffs. Due to safety protocols prescribed by the TSSAA scrimmages, 7-on-7 and jamborees have been cancelled this year. That will make a lot of players first competitive snaps in varsity action happen under the lights in week one when it really matters.
“The biggest thing is we won’t see good versus good until our first game,” Chuckey-Doak coach Ben Murphy said. “We didn’t get 7-on-7 and we won’t have scrimmages. I think the product everybody puts on the field may be more questionable in the first couple of weeks, because there will be new kids all over the field. It will be difficult, but in the end we just wanted to play. The biggest thing we have to focus on is fundamentals. This game comes down to blocking and tackling, and we haven’t been able to do that.”
West Greene is in a particularly difficult situation starting the season because not only is it dealing with the abbreviated preseason everyone else is, but the Buffaloes are putting in a new system under new head coach Scotty Verran who came over from South Greene during the offseason.
“We have three weeks to get ready and we have a whole offense to put in,” Verran said. “We can’t scrimmage so it will be difficult to evaluate what we can do. We will try to create some game-like situations in practice, but it is going to be different.”
While excitement was overflowing on Monday for the chance to get on the gridiron, teams were still quick to remember that they were playing in the midst of a pandemic. All area coaches are excited to be playing, but also realize that the season could be cut short at any time as COVID-19 cases rise across the state. Because of that they are doing all they can to keep their facilities clean and socially distant, and they are making sure their players realize their role in keeping the season going.
“We are spraying down our pads everyday, and washing our jerseys everyday,” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said. “If they are inside they have to wear a mask, and we are checking their temperatures when they come in. When we first started this I was worried, but the kids have gotten used to it and they know we have to do these things if we want to play. We can protect them on Friday nights, but it’s more important what they do away from here. That’s what we try to remind them, they have to do the right things so we can play.”