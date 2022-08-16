The 423 Hall of Framers won the 18U Advanced Junior Team Tennis Sectional championship at Macon, Ga., over the weekend. Above from left are co-captain Kevin Kovacs, Brayden Kennedy, Tanner Smith, Hagan Oakley, Om Patel, Nicholas McReynolds, Dillon McReynolds, coach Bart Kennedy, Grayson Woodall, Ellyson Kovacs, Lauren Wimmer and Parker White.
The 423 Hall of Framers tennis team — consisting of local athletes from Greeneville High, Tennessee High, Science Hill, Abingdon and Marion Senior High — represented Tennessee in a big way this past weekend at Macon, Ga.
This team, led by GHS coach Bart Kennedy, includes many former state championship title holders from his past Junior Team tennis runs in the 10U and 12U divisions. The 423 Hall of Framers placed second in the State Championships in late July at Murfreesboro, but they received the wild card and the honor to represent Team Tennessee in Macon, Ga., this past weekend.
Following a full day of tennis, the 423 Hall of Framers defeated two Georgia teams to bring home an 18U Advanced Junior Team Tennis Sectional Championship. They came in first place by 20 games, with a games won to games lost record of 106 to 66. This title has punched their ticket to compete at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla., from Sept. 29 through Oct. 2.
Any individuals or businesses interested in sponsoring the 423 Hall of Framers and their national championship run are encouraged to contact coach Bart Kennedy.