081722 423 HALL OF FRAMERS

The 423 Hall of Framers won the 18U Advanced Junior Team Tennis Sectional championship at Macon, Ga., over the weekend. Above from left are co-captain Kevin Kovacs, Brayden Kennedy, Tanner Smith, Hagan Oakley, Om Patel, Nicholas McReynolds, Dillon McReynolds, coach Bart Kennedy, Grayson Woodall, Ellyson Kovacs, Lauren Wimmer and Parker White.

 PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN

