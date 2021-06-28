Three South Greene athletes earned a chance to compete in the AAU Junior Olympics in Houston next month based on their performances over the weekend at the Region 6 Track and Field Meet in Knoxville.
The region meet included athletes from across the Southeast and the top six finishers in each event qualified for the national meet.
In the heptathlon, Abbey King and Haley Kells finished second and third respectively to qualify for the Junior Olympics.
King’s top events were the shot put and the 200 meters, finishing second in both. She had a throw of 7.81 meters in the shot put, and ran the 200 in 28.55 seconds.
Kells was first in the shot put and javelin and second in the long jump. Her shot put went 8.39 meters, and her javelin throw went 24.52 meters. In the heptathlon’s long jump, Kells jumped 4.86 meters.
King also advanced to the nationals in the high jump with a leap of 4-8, good enough for a fourth-place finish.
Kells will also compete in the triple jump in Houston after placing sixth at the regionals. She jumped 34-3.
Logan Wagner advanced to the national meet by finishing third in the shot put with a heave of 48-1.5.
King and Kells both graduated from South Greene in May. King will join the track program at ETSU, and Kells will join the program at Belmont Abbey. Wagner will be back throwing for the Rebels next spring.