Greeneville, TN (37743)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.