The Greeneville wrestling team is making its eighth straight trip to the Class A/2A Dual Wrestling State Tournament on Friday looking to better its third-place finish from a year ago.
The Devils will open the state tournament against Fairview at 5 p.m. CT at the Williamson County Expo Center in Franklin.
“After two straight weeks of wrestling each other, I think we are ready to get down there and see somebody else,” Greeneville coach Randy Shelton said. “We had a chance to take a couple of days off, and hopefully we avoided the sickness going around. The kids are healthy, they have trained well and they are ready to go to state and see what we can do.”
The Greene Devils had a chance to see Fairview three weeks ago when the Yellow Jackets came to town for the Greeneville Invitational Tournament. Fairview came in second in the tournament and Greeneville was third, but the Devils were without some top wrestlers due to illness. The teams only had two head-to-head matchups in the GIT, and they split them.
“Fairview came to the GIT and had a really good tournament,” Shelton said. “They are going to be a tough team. We have to go down there with the attitude that we are on a business trip. We are not going to see the sites. We have to lean on our leadership and stay focused.”
Greeneville’s side of the bracket includes Signal Mountain and Nolensville as well. Shelton feels like all four teams are evenly matched, and that any of them could end up wrestling for a state championship on Saturday.
Because they are so even, the Devils’ coaches have stressed the importance of every point, and that pulling off a late pin or avoiding getting pinned could make a big impact in the final outcome.
“One thing I always preach is to just do your job. You just have to win one time for the team to have success,” Shelton said. “This is an incredibly tough field and I think there are six teams that could realistically win the whole thing. These kids have to understand every match matters, then I have to do a good job scheming to make sure we have the right matchups. We can’t give up bonus points, and we have to try to get bonus points.”
On the opposite side of the bracket are Alcoa, Pigeon Forge, Hixson and Greenbrier. Pigeon Forge is the defending state champion and Hixson won the Greeneville Invitational three weeks ago.
Since defeating Elizabethton for the Region 1-A/2A championship two weeks ago, the Devils have had a chance to get healthy and Shelton hopes his squad is in top form heading to Franklin.
While Greeneville has been in the dual state tournament each of the past eight years, the Devils are taking a young squad to Franklin this year and will count on several freshmen and sophomores to score points. Because of that the Devils with experience in Franklin will become even more important.
Shelton is really proud of what senior Isaac Haynie has done this season while sophomores LeAndre Dabney and Kodiak Cannedy have been in important dual and individual state tournament matches.
“A lot these kids haven’t had to wrestle two days in row while staying away from home. There are things like managing weight and diet for two days when you are in a strange place that are new,” Shelton said. “That makes good leadership so important. Kodiak and LeAndre are sophomores, but they have a ton of experience. Isaac has been on a mission for the last month and is doing good things. We have to lean on those guys.”
Every team in the tournament will have guys at the top of the lineup that can be counted on, but often the difference comes when some of those other guys step up. Greeneville feels like it has a few poised to step up this weekend.
“In our class, everybody is going to have six or seven wrestlers they feel good about, and a lot times it comes down to those six or seven other guys,” Shelton said. “You’re trying to bring those newer kids up to a state level at this point in the year, and the team that can do that best will have a great state duals.
“We just Kameron Hensley down to 220 pounds and he is expecting to have a good weekend. Spencer Schofield and Morgan Lowery are two more guys that I think can make a difference.”