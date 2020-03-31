Jimmy Jones, the educator/coach for whom the West Greene High School gymnasium is named, died over the weekend after a years-long fight with Parkinson’s Disease.
One of the most popular coaches to ever floor a team in any sport at West Greene High, Coach Jones served two separate stints as head boys’ basketball coach at West Greene, with a coaching stop at Morristown East High School in the middle of his career. He was successful at both places.
Jimmy could hit a softball just about as far as anybody I’ve ever seen.
After beginning my newspaper career in the early 1970s, I remember going to the old Mosheim ball field one weekend to watch some modified softball. Modified softball, very popular in those days, is almost unheard of today, but it was softball played with the pitch somewhere between slow and fast, and the rules of the game were very similar to baseball.
Anyway, I saw Jimmy Jones take a whack and knock a ball almost out of sight. Only later did I find out that he was considered one of the best modified players in the south and played ball all over the country. He was known as “Freight Train” Jones to not only his teammates but to opponents who competed against him. His home run swings were legendary among softball talk in the 1970s.
He was only 32 years old when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, according to his brother, Roger, who also was a local educator/coach/principal in Greene County for many years before serving as the county mayor. Jimmy died at 71, meaning he carried the disease with him over half his life. One of Jimmy’s doctors told Roger that if he had lived until the end of April, Jimmy would have lived longer with the disease than any other person in medical history.
Through nine hip surgeries as well as brain surgery at Emery Hospital in Atlanta, Jimmy never complained about his problem. He continued to teach and coach for as many years as he could, but was eventually confined to a wheel chair.
To Roger Jones, his big brother was his hero.
“Our dad was a truck driver so obviously he was gone a lot, so Jimmy took me every place he went, except when he had a date,” Roger laughed. “He always included his little brother in everything he did.”
It’s easy for Roger to remember Jimmy’s first coaching assignment at West Greene.
“It was the 1973-74 season, and I was on his first team,” Roger proudly recalls.
After leaving West Greene for the short trip down the road to Morristown East for a few years, he returned to the school he loved in the 1991-92 season.
Coach Jones took three of his Buffalo teams as far as Sub-State, but came up short each time. His 1977 team lost in a visit to Knox Catholic. The 1981 squad lost a 53-50 thriller to Knox Holston at home. Then his 1996 team lost to a powerful Knox Fulton squad at home before what most fans will tell you was the largest crowd to ever attend a basketball game at West Greene High.
Jimmy loved to talk about his former teams, and he once told me that the 1981 team was probably his best one, and he always felt they should have beaten Knox Holston that night. “Let one get away there,” he would say, shaking his head.
Ironically, the year after Coach Jones left West Greene the first time, Coach Larry Bible, who would later become a long-time principal at the school, took the Buffs to the school’s only trip to the state basketball tournament.
One of the proudest moments of Jimmy’s career came when the school’s gymnasium was named in his honor a few years ago.
Jimmy has been laid to rest at Sunrise Baptist Cemetery in the Mohawk Community. It’s unfortunate that the times we are living in at present prevented the type of service and burial that would have been appropriate.
But there will be a memorial service at a later date when the scary virus that has turned our country upside down is over.
“We want to have a memorial service at West Greene when this is over,” Roger Jones said. “We’d like to invite all his former players to be there, both at West Greene and Morristown East, along with all those other coaches that knew him. I think that would really make him happy.”