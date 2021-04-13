The Greeneville softball team came up clutch when it mattered most on Tuesday night, using a pair of big swings to rally past Chuckey-Doak.
First it was Ella Moore who used a solo home run in the sixth inning to tie the game, then in the eighth inning Laicy Darnell walked it off with a three-run blast that gave the Lady Devils a 9-6 victory.
“Chuckey-Doak played a tough game and they have improved tremendously since the last time we played, but my girls fought hard,” Greeneville coach Jenna Restivo said. “It’s great to see that these girls don’t give up. We have fallen behind early in games, but I always tell them to just stay relaxed and take good approaches at the plate.”
The Lady Devils comeback started in the fifth inning after Chuckey-Doak used a three-run home run by Katie Jones in the top of the fourth frame to take a 6-3 lead.
Leah Phillips took over on the rubber in the fifth and struck out the first two batters she faced before retiring the side in order. The fresh arm seemed to lift the spirits of the Lady Devils and they followed with their bats.
“Leah is improving every single day,” Restivo said. “For her to come in in relief and shut a team down is a big accomplishment for. I’m especially glad to see it out of a freshman.”
Ashlyn Rachon led off the side by sending a single down the third-base line. She scored when Phillips slammed a single into the left center gap. Kaley Bradely scored Phillips’ courtesy runner, Olivia Bowman, from second when she dropped a single into right field to cut the Lady Knights’ lead to 6-5.
It was then, after Chuckey-Doak’s Hayleigh Taylor was left stranded on third in the top of the inning, that the Lady Devils tied things in the bottom of the sixth.
Moore led off the side and blasted the first pitch she saw out of the park to knot the score 6-6.
Chuckey-Doak again left a runner on third in the seventh inning and the game went to an extra frame.
The Lady Knights loaded the bases in the top of the eighth inning, but a tough catch by Moore in left field followed by a good play from shortstop Ansley Collins ended the side with no damage done.
Greeneville’s extra-inning rally started with two outs when Lydia Darnell one-hopped a double to the center field wall. Rachon followed with a walk before Laicy Darnel ended the game by sailing her three-run shot well beyond the left-field fence.
“It’s good to see girls step up in those situations,” Restivo said. “Coming up big in extra innings was good to see. There were a lot of emotions in this game, and to stay relaxed in those situations was very impressive.”
Laicy Darnell led Greeneville by going 3-for-5 with a double, home run and four RBI. Moore was 2-for-4 with a home run and a triple. Lauren Million, Lydia Darnell and Bradley all earned two hits.
Chuckey-Doak started the day’s scoring in the third inning when it pushed across two runs. Taylor started the side with a walk and then stole second. Makayla Ramsey moved her up on a ball back to Bradley in the circle that was deflected.
A sacrifice fly by Jones scored the first run. Ramsey scored from second when Sydney Shipley sent a single to left field.
In the bottom of the same inning, Greeneville answered with three runs to take the lead at 3-2.
Bradley led off with a single to right field and Collins followed by splitting the left-center gap with a double. Moore was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Rachon worked a walk to score the first run.
Laicy Darnell and Million followed with consecutive run-scoring singles that went to opposite sides of shortstop Breanna Roberts.
In the fourth inning, Chuckey-Doak opened the game up with a four-run side. Kaitlyn Jennings led off by reaching on an error. Taylor reached on a walk and the first run of the side crossed when Ramsey hit into another error.
With two outs, Jones sent a three-run home run to left field for a 6-3 lead.
Jones knocked in four of Chuckey-Doak’s six runs. Ramsey earned two of the Lady Knights six hits.
Phillips earned the win in relief for Greeneville. In four innings, she struck out two, walked three and gave up two hits.
Bradley threw the first four innings with four hits, six walks and one strikeout. Only two of the six runs she allowed were earned.
Ramsey took the loss for the Lady Knights. She struck out eight, walked four and gave up 14 hits in 7⅔ innings.