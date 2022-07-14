JOHNSON CITY — Caleb Marmo went 2-for-3 with a grand slam as the Johnson City Doughboys defeated the Greeneville Flyboys 14-4 in Appalachian League play on Tuesday night.
Greeneville remains in fourth place in the Appy League's West Division standings at 16-20, 10 games back of front-running Kingsport (25-9). Johnson City is in second place at 17-18, 8.5 games back of Kingsport.
Greeneville plays at Johnson City at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Marmo, a Science Hill High grad and current Walters State Community College player, belted his grand slam in an eight-run eighth inning for Johnson City. It's his second homer of the summer.
Roberto Pena broke a 4-4 tie with a two-run homer – his sixth of the summer – in the bottom of the fifth. Pena also finished 2-for-3.
Scott Combs went 3-for-5 for Johnson City, while McKay Barney was 2-for-6 with an RBI. Matt Miceli had a triple and an RBI, and Jared Johnson had a double.
Johnson City starter David Utagawa (3-2) pitched five innings for the win. He gave up five hits, four runs (three earned), walked two and struck out four.
Johnson City's bullpen held Greeneville scoreless the rest of the way.
Ty Cobb followed Utagawa with two innings. He gave up two hits and struck out one.
Gavin Bates tossed a hitless eighth, striking out one.
Michael Esposito worked the ninth. He gave up two hits and struck out two.
Greeneville reliever Caleb Jones (0-2) took the loss. In two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs on the homer by Pena in the fifth, walked two and struck out one.
Greeneville starter Riley Taylor lasted three innings. He gave up five hits, four runs, walked two and struck out five.
Brian Yetter was a bright spot out of Greeneville's bullpen. He tossed two hitless, scoreless innings, walked none and struck out one.
Cameron LaLiberte went 3-for-5 with his sixth double of the summer and an RBI for Greeneville. Cian Sahler hit his third double of the summer.