A large crowd gathered at Greeneville High School on Wednesday afternoon to watch football standout Trey Mayes sign his letter of intent to join the football program at Brevard College.
“It’s sigh of relief, and I’m ready to move on to the next chapter,” Mayes said. “It’s amazing all of the support I have here today. People from the community, teammates, family members and teachers here supporting me is an amazing feeling.”
Mayes played defensive end for the Greene Devils and helped the team advance to the state quarterfinals this season. He had 28 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and a defensive touchdown.
Part of the reason Mayes is excited to be joining Brevard is because he believes he has room to grow as a player, and can take another step as he enters the college ranks.
“It means the world to me to get to keep playing football,” Mayes said. “I don’t feel like I showed my full potential here. I feel like this is another opportunity to really show what I can do, and I get to keep having fun.”
The Tornados are an NCAA Division III program located in Brevard, North Carolina, 35 miles south of Asheville. Brevard played a three-game spring season this year and went in 2-1. In 2019 the Tornados went 8-2 with a 5-2 record against USA South Athletic Conference opponents.
Mayes felt at home at Brevard, and valued the fact that the coaches really wanted him to join the program.
“Brevard was all in on me and I was all in on them,” Mayes said. “I love the campus and everything about it. I got to meet the coaches and some of the players and it seemed like a place I could see myself fitting in really well.”
Mayes was recruited to Brevard as a defensive lineman, but says he willing to play wherever the team needs him. First he knows that he has to focus on getting into tip top shape over the offseason, so that he can be at the top of his game on day one at Brevard.
“They have a weight program and conditioning program for me to work on in the offseason,” Mayes said. “I’ve just got to keep pushing and working hard, and I’ll be ready when I get there.”
Mayes has not decided on a major, but is interested in the school’s criminal justice program.