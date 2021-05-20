Irving Medina knows he has a special opportunity in front of him. On Wednesday, the North Greene senior signed his letter of intent to join the track and cross country programs at Tusculum University.
“It feels good to sign today,” Medina said. “I know this is a big achievement and it means a lot to a lot of people. I’m really proud I’m one of the few people that have this opportunity. It’s really special to be able to run in college. I finally feel like this year I had the right training and that I was running my best.”
As a North Greene student, Medina co-oped with the track and cross country programs at Chuckey-Doak throughout his high school career. This year at the Small Class Cross Country state meet, he finished in fourth place. As a junior, he was 28th at state, as a sophomore 14th and as a freshman 13th in fields of 159 to 182 runners.
Medina admitted that even for him the grind of distance running is difficult, but he has a good support group of coaches, friends and family who keep pushing him to get better.
“It is tough. Honestly, I always tell people that if I wasn’t good at it I probably wouldn’t do it either. But I have a lot of people in my corner helping push through and keep going,” Medina said.
Medina feels like he took a big step in training this year, and his results at the state meet showed that. Now he feels like he can keep getting better, and that his best running might be in front of him.
“I kind of took off this year, and I wouldn’t be in the same place without that,” Medina said. “I’ve just got to take my training more seriously. I feel like this was my first year of actual real training, and I improved a lot. I feel like I have room to keep improving, and hopefully as rapidly as I have this year.”
Medina chose Tusculum for a few reasons. He liked that he will stay close to his family. He also feels like he developed a strong rapport with Pioneers coach Cory Pratt.
“I like that I can stay closer to home. I can stay near my parents and help them out if they need it. Also coach Pratt is a really nice guy, and a good coach. I think our personalities fit well,” Media said.
He has not settled on a major yet but is considering nutrition and physical therapy.