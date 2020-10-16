DECATUR — Meigs County outlasted a determined North Greene squad in three sets during Thursday’s substate match and are heading to the state tournament.
It was a highly competitive match with each team looking as if they could take over the set before the other rallied to make it close. The Lady Tigers were able to overcome some unforced errors – and some forced by the Lady Huskies – to come away with a 25-23, 25-21, 25-18 victory.
“Wow. That’s my reaction right now, wow,” Meigs Coach Nicole Swafford said. “It was a team win. We stepped up and talked to each other. We played as a team. We adjusted. They didn’t give up on each other. Even when we were down they didn’t panic, they just kept going.
“Hats off to our fanbase. Meigs County has a tradition of winning. That’s one of our mottos, to defend our tradition and we did.”
Meigs (16-0) is going to the state tournament in Murfreesboro despite only having a volleyball program for three years. The Class A tournament, according to the TSSAA website, will be played at Stewart’s Creek. That is actually located in Smyrna, but is close to Murfreesboro.
Swafford said she believes the draw is not until Sunday so Meigs doesn’t know its first round opponent yet. She noted that in a typical year 16 teams would go, but because of COVID-19 only seven are going.
The mood was understandably somber on the North Greene sideline, but coach Sam Tarlton was pleased with his team’s effort.
“I’m proud of my girls,” Tarlton said. “It’s the first time since 2011 that we advanced to the substate game so we’ve improved since last year. I’m proud of them.”
Tarlton thought it was a good match between two good teams. The Lady Huskies have had trouble with good middle hitters during the year and Thursday was no different.
“Two pretty evenly matched teams, every game was close," Tarlton said. "I just think when it came right down to it you made more plays than we did. We knew Meigs’ two middle blockers were tough and that has been a problem for us all year. We have been looking for a finisher, someone who when we needed her we could go to. We started off well, but had several mistakes late. I thought No. 16 (Ella Scott) took over with her blocks.”
The Lady Huskies started the first set by earning a 5-1 lead. Meigs called time out but that didn’t stop North Greene’s momentum as the visitors forged a 9-3 advantage before Meigs rallied.
Down 13-10, a kill by Anna Crowder, who along with sister Anna was celebrating her birthday, and an ace by Ansley Wade pushed Meigs to within one point. Later, still down by one point at 16-15, a block by Scott tied the game and later kills by Scott and Wade put Meigs ahead 19-18.
North Greene bounced back to take a 22-20 lead, but an ace by Sara Swafford, a kill by Wade and another ace by Swafford put Meigs up 23-22. The Lady Huskies tied the match, but then a kill by Olivia Miller made it 24-23 and Meigs won the next point to take the set 25-23.
The second set was almost as competitive and again North Greene started strong, taking a 5-1 lead and later led 14-7.
The Lady Tigers again bounced back and later ended up tying the match at 19-19 after a block by Ella Crowder and then a block by Scott. A block by Scott and a kill by Wade later put Meigs ahead 22-20.
The Lady Tigers were able to close out the set and win 25-21.
Meigs was the team that took the early lead in the third set. Leading 5-4, an ace by Anna Crowder and kills by Scott and Ella Crowder put Meigs up 9-4.
The Lady Tigers then went on a run and took an 18-8 lead, with Scott getting several blocks along with an ace by Stone.
Like Meigs in the previous two sets, North Greene showed its grit as the Lady Huskies battled back and closed to within 19-17 and the rambunctious crowd cheering for Meigs seemed to get a little nervous.
But the Lady Tigers forged ahead and scored six out of the next seven points to take the set 25-18 and the celebration was on.