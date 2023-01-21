Tytus Shelton and the West Greene Middle boys went down fighting Friday night.
The Buffaloes’ basketball season ended with a heartbreaking overtime loss, as No. 9 West Greene fell at No. 8 Happy Valley 42-38.
Shelton score 15 points to lead the Buffaloes, which included his 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. He accounted for all three of West Greene’s overtime points before fouling out.
Lukas Winstead made two baskets with an and-one, and Josiah Dawson hit from 3-point range in the third quarter. They finished with eight and seven points respectively, with Aiden Willett scoring four and Skylar Thornburg hitting a 3-pointer. Carter Stills and Eli Brown both had two.
West Greene trailed 18-15 at the half and 30-27 going to the fourth quarter before forcing overtime.
Grady Goulds scored six of his eight points in overtime for Happy Valley. Tyler Berry hit from deep three times to lead the Warriors with 15 points, with Jacob Sims adding 10.
LADY REBELS UPSET
Amila Riddick and the Happy Valley girls were ready for South Greene Middle this time.
Riddick made five baskets in the opening quarter and jumpstarted the No. 9 seed Lady Warriors’ 44-33 Area 1-AA tournament play-in win at No. 8 South Greene Friday night.
South Greene closed the 16-5 deficit after one quarter to 25-18 at the break but entered the fourth down 35-25.
The Lady Warriors went 8-of-9 at the foul line in the final quarter, Riddick making five to finish with 21 points.
Madison Fillers scored 12 points to lead South Greene, making three field goals and six foul shots. She and Sadie Knowles, who had six points, both hit one basket in each of the last three quarters. Clarissa Davis hit an early 3-pointer and added five points. Haylee Bird, Athena Corgnell, Khloe Holt, Vivian Wilds and Alyssa Yarboro all had two points.